Echo AI (formerly known as Pathlight), transforms how organizations engage with their customers with its groundbreaking Conversation Intelligence platform. Leveraging advanced generative AI, Echo AI autonomously processes millions of customer interactions, enabling businesses to act on real-time intelligence and insights. This empowers not only customer-facing teams but entire organizations to understand and act upon every customer interaction. The best businesses are the most customer-centric. This has always been true. The main reason why startups can be so disruptive is that they are closer to the customer and can react faster to their changing needs. However, a paradox emerges as a business grows. The more customers it acquires, the harder it becomes to genuinely listen to each one. The less a company listens, the more they falter. Soon enough, a newer, more customer-centric competitor takes their place. Your customers are telling you every day what they want. It's right there in front of you: in calls and chats, in surveys and in reviews. Answers to every million-dollar question you have are just hiding in plain sight. Until now, those answers were impossible to find. After all, no person or team can physically and analyze every single customer interaction. The advent of generative AI changed all of that. We built Echo AI because we saw that the technology finally existed to solve this problem. Our mission is to empower you to be infinitely customer-centric, whether you have 10 or 10 million customers. We built Echo AI from the ground up to leverage the power of AI so that you can listen, learn, and react to each customer as attentively as you did when you started. Like personal computing, it's the kind of human amplification that can only come with a technological breakthrough, and it's a capability that is now within reach. As a startup founder, you can talk to every customer. Echo AI lets Fortune 500 executives do the same. Imagine making every decision based on the confidence that you know what millions of customers want.

