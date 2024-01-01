Ebbot is your go-to platform for automating great service at scale. With service in our DNA, flexible integrations and a safety-first mentality, we equip you with GenAI powered chat tools so you can scale up your service without worrying about losing that personal touch. We're here to eliminate bad service, so you can focus more on delivery and less on remedy.

Website: ebbot.com

