Top Ducknowl Alternatives

Indeed

Indeed

indeed.com

Indeed is an American worldwide employment-related search engine for job listings launched in November 2004. It is a subsidiary of Japan's Recruit Co. Ltd. and is co-headquartered in Austin, Texas and Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices around the world. As a single-topic search engine, it...

HackerRank

HackerRank

hackerrank.com

HackerRank is a developer skills platform that helps businesses evaluate software developers based on skill. Over 3000+ customers across all industries, including 5 out of the leading 8 commercial banks in the U.S., rely on HackerRank's automated skills assessments to evaluate and hire technical tal...

Moodle

Moodle

moodle.org

Moodle is an open source, feature-rich, secure and scalable learning management system that integrates seamlessly with other platforms and can be customised for any teaching or training method you choose. With fresh and intuitive interfaces, Moodle has solutions suitable for K-12, higher education, ...

HiBob

HiBob

hibob.com

bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart

Metaview

Metaview

metaview.ai

Make every interview an amazing interview. When scaling your teams, it's impossible to keep interviews consistent and high quality. Metaview provides unique data and analytics, and actionable feedback to help interviewers improve. The result is happier candidates, less bias, and a more efficient hi...

HackerEarth

HackerEarth

hackerearth.com

HackerEarth Assessments is the most advanced coding assessment platform on the market. With a coding question library of over 22,000 questions spread across 1000+ skills and 40+ programming languages, HackerEarth Assessments gives tech recruiters and hiring managers the ability to create the most ac...

Mettl

Mettl

mettl.com

Online assessments made easy with Mercer | Mettl's virtual talent assessment tools. Best remote assessment company to conduct organizational and employee talent mapping, management, and acquisition - Take a free demo today!

Breezy HR

Breezy HR

breezy.hr

A modern, effortless end-to-end recruiting product you and your team will . Breezy streamlines your entire hiring process; giving you more time to connect with candidates by automating manual tasks like job posts, advertising on job boards, interview scheduling & follow-ups. Your hiring process will...

HireVue

HireVue

hirevue.com

HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring ea...

iMocha

iMocha

imocha.io

iMocha delivers a holistic platform and solution for organizations to implement the "Skills-First" strategy via its next generation, patented and AI powered Skills Assessment and Skills Intelligence Platform - for Talent Acquisition (FTE and Contingent) and for internal Talent Development and Talent...

CodeSignal

CodeSignal

codesignal.com

CodeSignal (formerly CodeFights) is a skills-based assessment platform operated by American company BrainFights, Inc., whose mission is to discover, develop and promote technical talent. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, CodeSignal applies game mechanics that offer developers of al...

Codility

Codility

codility.com

Codility is the #1 partner for global enterprises using skill-based assessments to build strong engineering teams. Our technical assessment and interviewing platform helps you make evidence-based hiring decisions, mitigate bias, save engineering time, and build the team you need today – with the ski...

Spark Hire

Spark Hire

sparkhire.com

Spark Hire is an easy to use video interviewing platform with 6,000+ customers conducting video interviews in over 100 countries. Since launching in 2012, Spark Hire has become the fastest growing video interviewing platform. Organizations of all sizes are utilizing Spark Hire to make better hires f...

TestGorilla

TestGorilla

testgorilla.com

Are you hiring? Did you know you can identify the best candidates with talent assessments? TestGorilla gives you the best tools to evaluate job applicants’ skills and make better hiring decisions faster. Our library of skills tests gives you the best predictive value to help you identify top candida...

Evalgator

Evalgator

evalgator.com

Evalgator is a web-based digital assessment and evaluation platform designed to simplify the hiring process. It can be used to evaluate candidates for technical and non-technical positions as the platform supports multiple question formats such as coding, descriptive, multiple choice, and fill in th...

Workable

Workable

workable.com

Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting a...

ZenHR

ZenHR

zenhr.com

At ZenHR, we are all about giving our users peace of mind. ZenHR is not just another HR software; it is a transformative HR experience created to help HR departments and employees reach a state of Zen. With our localized features and interface, including labor laws, expat regulations, social insuran...

Interviewer.AI

Interviewer.AI

interviewer.ai

Our ATS Lite platform automates 80% of the pre-screening process with AI-powered one-way video interviews. Screen candidates more efficiently Get 50% off this month with promo code INTERVIEW50. Let us identify your top candidates so you can make great hires more efficiently. Sign up for a free trial...

HiPeople

HiPeople

hipeople.io

Hiring top talent is a critical task that requires a thorough screening process. Modern TA teams use HiPeople’s comprehensive screening toolkit to reduce screening time by 95%. Our state-of-the-art screening toolkit combines the power of AI-based assessments and automated reference checks, enabling ...

Glider AI

Glider AI

glider.ai

Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC,...

Hireflix

Hireflix

hireflix.com

Hireflix is the most user friendly one-way video interviewing platform. Implement one-way video interviews without losing the personal touch, screen more candidates in less time, and quickly assess the qualities of a candidate beyond their CV. Register now for free and launch your first interview in...

Braintrust

Braintrust

usebraintrust.com

Braintrust is revolutionizing hiring with Braintrust AIR, the world's first and only end-to-end AI recruiting platform. Trained with human insights and proprietary data, Braintrust AIR reduces time to hire from months to days, instantly matching you with pre-vetted qualified candidates, and conducti...

Vocal Video

Vocal Video

vocalvideo.com

In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...

TestDome

TestDome

testdome.com

TestDome offers work skill tests that help managers hire the best candidate faster. We offer tests for a wide range of industries, including programming, accounting, customer service, project management, and more. - Our 1000+ Questions test real-world problem solving. Get a refund if you find any of...

Searchie

Searchie

searchie.io

Searchie is the most flexible, easy-to-use solution to create, organize, and share your content. Digital courses, membership sites, coaching and more!

VidCruiter

VidCruiter

vidcruiter.com

VidInterviewing by VidCruiter is the world’s most advanced video interviewing platform. Our system offers pre-recorded and live video interviewing that can be customized to meet any recruitment scenario and has helped companies of all sizes find better quality applicants in a faster and more cost-ef...

Jobvite

Jobvite

jobvite.com

Jobvite Inc. is an Indianapolis, Indiana software and recruiting corporation. Jobvite is an applicant tracking software and recruiting platform that helps thousands of companies source, hire, and onboard top talent.

The Predictive Index

The Predictive Index

predictiveindex.com

The Predictive Index believes that every business problem is a people problem. People data should guide every step of an employee’s journey, from the first interview to the big promotion—and it should guide your business strategy too. We call this “talent optimization,” and every part of our modular...

Willo

Willo

willo.video

Reduce costs and speed up the hiring process with the candidates favorite video interviewing platform. Whether you’re interviewing a dozen or two thousand candidates, Willo can scale with you. And on all plans you’ll have access to 24/7 support from a Willo expert. Even better, candidates can record...

Snaphunt

Snaphunt

snaphunt.com

Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that helps fast-growing companies find, engage & hire the world's best talent. Our algorithm instantly matches employers to talent based on their specific requirements across countries, regions & time zones as well as cutting-edge tools & solutions to identify th...

Explore

Desktop

Download

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Singlebox
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy