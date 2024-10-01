Top Druva Alternatives
Multcloud
multcloud.com
MultCloud is a free and easy-to-use web app that allows you to transfer files across Cloud Drives, and support managing multiple cloud drives from a single interface. And sync files or even manage sharing files between cloud storage services like Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Amazon S3, FTP, Suga...
IONOS
ionos.com
Access to your entire IONOS world: contracts, products, and customer data, order or change services - now password-protected login.
Duo Admin
duosecurity.com
Cisco Duo is a cloud-based access management platform that secures access to all applications, for any user and device, from anywhere. It’s designed to be easy to use and deploy while providing identity protection and endpoint visibility. Duo verifies users' identities with strong passwordless authe...
Sprinto
sprinto.com
#1 Rated security compliance automation platform Move fast without breaking things Ambitious cloud companies all over the world trust Sprinto to power their security compliance programs and sprint through security audits without breaking their stride. Integration-first Automation-enabled Audit-align...
IDrive
idrive.com
IDrive protects all your PCs, Macs, mobile devices and servers into one cloud backup account. IDrive offers many different plans for cloud or on-site backup including: -IDrive Personal -IDrive Team -IDrive Small Business -IDrive Enterprise -IDrive e2 S3 Compatible Object Storage -IDrive Cloud-to-Clo...
Backblaze
backblaze.com
Backblaze is a data storage provider. It offers two products: B2 Cloud Storage - An object storage service similar to Amazon's S3. Computer Backup - An online backup tool that allows Windows and macOS users to back up their data to offsite data centers. The service is designed for businesses and e...
Sync
sync.com
Sync is a file storage, sharing, and collaboration platform that keeps you safe, secure and connected in the cloud. Since 2011, Sync.com has been on a mission to provide a safe space for the world to collaborate. Today, over one million businesses of all sizes use Sync’s award-winning cloud apps an...
NinjaRMM
ninjaone.com
Make your IT team more effective with RMM software that automates IT management, drives technician efficiency, and improves your bottom line.
OpenDrive
opendrive.com
Unlimited Cloud Storage, Task Management and Notes to Keep Your Business Organized in the Cloud. OpenDrive allows users to manage their content stored in the cloud by using website, drive, desktop and mobile applications. Third party applications or websites can access or manage users' files throu...
Datto
datto.com
As a leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for MSPs, Datto, a Kaseya company, believes there is no limit to what SMBs can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber res...
Aruba Cloud
arubacloud.com
Aruba Cloud: a complete Cloud environment for developing your projects. Designed to provide a complete range of Cloud services, Aruba Cloud meets the needs of companies whatever their project may be. Developing a Virtual Infrastructure, archiving and sharing data, setting up disaster recovery plans...
SugarSync
sugarsync.com
SugarSync is a cloud file sharing, file sync and online backup service that is simple, powerful and easy to use. Unlike Dropbox, SugarSync enables you to back up your existing folder structure. Try it for FREE for 30 days and get started today!
CBackup
cbackup.com
CBackup is a secure cloud backup service that allows you to automatically backup files from unlimited computers to secure clouds, transfer and sync files from one cloud drive to another for backup, and combine multiple idle cloud storage to store backups without any cost.
SimpleBackups
simplebackups.com
SimpleBackups is a cloud-based backup solution that automatically automates backups for servers, databases, and SaaS applications. SimpleBackups offers various features such as database, server, cloud storage, and SaaS application backup. It allows users to schedule incremental backups for MS SQL a...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Axcient
axcient.com
Axcient backup and disaster recovery solutions allow MSPs to Protect Everything. With a single, easy-to-use platform, Axcient helps you keep your clients secure. Take the Axcient Challenge, and see how you can get full BDR for all your clients' use cases--for up to 50% less than what you pay today f...
Jottacloud
jottacloud.com
Jottacloud is a Norwegian-owned company offering cloud storage and online backup services for personal or commercial use. With Jottacloud, you can upload, backup, sync data across your devices and share folders, files or photos with others. Managing and protecting your photos is Jottacloud’s main va...
Carbonite
carbonite.com
Carbonite provides a robust Data Protection Platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite Data Protection Platform supports any size business, in locations around the world with secure and scalable global cloud infras...
Pulseway
pulseway.com
Pulseway is the easiest way to remotely monitor and control IT systems from any smartphone or tablet enabling busy IT admins to fix issues on-the-go and be more productive. The solution was launched at the end of 2010 and it has over 275,000 IT users around the world. Pulseway Enterprise Server i...
Livedrive
www2.livedrive.com
Livedrive is an award winning cloud storage and online backup solution for businesses, consumers and resellers. The company was founded in 2008 by Andrew Michael and has grown to become one of the world’s leading cloud storage businesses. The organisation provides cloud storage services to more than...
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru makes military-grade encryption remarkably easy. From the world's biggest banks to the smallest healthcare practices, Virtru helps organizations of all sizes take control of their data with flexible, end-to-end encryption for your everyday business apps. Built on the open-standard Trusted Dat...
Files.fm
files.fm
The Files.fm cloud storage platform offers comprehensive solutions for storing, sharing, publishing, and even selling various types of content, including photos, videos, music, applications, books, and documents.
SkyKick
skykick.com
SkyKick is a cloud management platform that helps IT Services Providers build more successful cloud businesses. Our SaaS products and platform are designed to make it easy and efficient to automate IT workflows in the cloud. Cloud Manager – Automate, manage, and secure your cloud help desk A single...
ADrive
adrive.com
ADrive provides online cloud storage and backup solutions for personal, business and enterprise-level data.
Veeam
veeam.com
Veeam, the global market leader in data protection and ransomware recovery, is on a mission to empower every organization to not just bounce back from a data outage or loss but bounce forward. With Veeam, organizations achieve radical resilience through data security, data recovery, and data freedo...
Cloudpresenter
cloudpresenter.com
Make your meetings and webinars your own - white labelled & custom branded for all your organisations communications. Streamline and simplify online meetings, presentations and webinars. No need for multiple platforms, or separate accounts - you can do it all within Cloudpresenter. Content sharing, ...
Backupify
backupify.com
Backupify, a Datto company, is the leader in cloud-to-cloud backup, enabling enterprises to extend data protection and accessibility best practices to the cloud. Backupify gives IT professionals the security and control they need against data loss from user errors, external threats, and service fail...
GoodSync
goodsync.com
GoodSync is a backup and file synchronization program. It is used for synchronizing files between two directories, either on one computer, or between a computer and another storage device (e.g. another computer, a removable disc, a flash drive or a smartphone) or between a computer and a remote comp...
Dig
dig.security
Data security at the speed of cloud. Real-time visibility, control, and protection of data assets across any cloud with data security posture management (DSPM). Dig allows you to protect all the data that matters without giving up cloud agility and speed.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva Incapsula delivers an enterprise-grade Web Application Firewall to safeguard your site from the latest threats, an intelligent and instantly effective 360-degree anti-DDoS solutions (layers 3-4 and 7), a global CDN to speed up your website's load speed and minimize bandwidth usage and an arr...