Dots is a developer-friendly API that lets businesses pay their contractors through just a few lines of code. Whether its gig workers like Uber drivers, sellers on marketplaces like Etsy, or simply your local handyman - Dots’ abstracts away the complexity of payouts completely. We manage the entire process: information collection (KYC), payments through any rail (ACH, Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, international, and many more to come), and even filing tax forms! Dots lets developers get payouts up and running over just a few hours, rather than the many months this would normally take.

