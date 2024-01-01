Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Dot on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Empower Everyone to Analyze Data with an AI Assistant. Dot, the data bot enables true Analytics Self-Service for business stakeholders. Free your data team to focus on high impact tasks by automating ad-hoc requests and more.

Website: getdot.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Dot. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.