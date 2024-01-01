Top Displayr Alternatives
Canva
canva.com
Canva is a graphic design platform that allows users to create social media graphics, presentations, posters, documents and other visual content.Users can choose from many professional designed templates, and edit the designs and upload their own photos through a drag and drop interface. The platfor...
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio, formerly Google Data Studio, is an online tool for converting data into customizable informative reports and dashboards introduced by Google on March 15, 2016 as part of the enterprise Google Analytics 360 suite. Unlock the power of your data with interactive dashboards and beautiful...
Kittl
kittl.com
Speed up your workflows with Kittl's AI-powered design tools and gain instant access to a ton of stunning illustrations, fonts, photos, icons, and textures.
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a...
Litmaps
litmaps.com
Litmaps is a research discovery tool, that combines interactive citation maps, modern search tools, and targeted updates to help researchers and R&D teams make sense of the vast scientific corpus. It can visualize your research topic with everything from academic papers, patents, pre-prints, and e-p...
Flourish
flourish.studio
Beautiful, easy data visualization and storytelling
Grow
grow.com
Grow is a no-code full-stack business intelligence (BI) platform that empowers everyone in your organization to make data-driven decisions. By combining ETL, data warehousing and visualization in one easy-to-use platform, any organization can connect and explore its data to surface insights. Our unl...
Visme
visme.co
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can b...
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram is an easy to use infographic and chart maker. Create and share beautiful infographics, online reports, and interactive maps. Make your own here.
Rose AI
rose.ai
Rose AI is a cutting-edge cloud data platform that leverages generative AI to help users find, visualize, and share data. By combining powerful natural language processing and state-of-the-art open-source LLMs, we empower knowledge workers to research at the speed of thought, starting with the finan...
Databox
databox.com
Databox is an easy-to-use business analytics platform for growing businesses. It lets you easily centralize your data so you can view your entire company's health in one place. Then it helps you use your data to make better decisions and improve your company's performance. We took all the powerful a...
Venngage
venngage.com
Venngage is an information design platform that provides a range of b2b specific templates, to facilitate communicating complex information within and outside of your organization, easily and without a designer. Venngage’s product provides engaging visual materials to add to your learning and develo...
Grist
getgrist.com
Grist combines the best of spreadsheets, databases and app builders. Using a familiar spreadsheet interface, organize your information as a relational database and build drag-and-drop dashboards in minutes. Make the most of your data by ensuring it is well-structured and stored in one place. No dupl...
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Enterprise search, observability, and security for the cloud. Quickly and easily find information, gain insights, and protect your technology investment whether you run on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.
SafetyCulture
safetyculture.com
SafetyCulture is a mobile-first operations platform that gives you the knowledge, tools, and processes you need to work safely, meet higher standards, and improve every day, offering a better way to work. What started as a digital checklist app has evolved into a platform for conducting inspections,...
InfraNodus
infranodus.com
Generate Ideas and Insight using AI and Network Thinking. InfraNodus combines text analysis, network visualization, and GPT-3 AI to help you study a discourse, enhance your reading, writing, and research workflows. Get a summary overview of any text from multiple import sources, reveal the main to...
Cluvio
cluvio.com
With Cluvio you can run SQL queries against your database and visualize the results as beautiful interactive dashboards that can easily be shared with your team. Cluvio supports all major SQL databases like Postgres, MySQL, Redshift, Athena, BigQuery, Snowflake, Presto, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle,...
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other bus...
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Synthesys platform was developed by season voice and video actors together with linguistic and AI professionals who recognized the need for producing AI audiovisual content. We believe that Personalized content and Synthetic media are the future of content. Creating a culture where valuable content ...
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
Unlock Insights with Qualitative Data Analysis Software Discover more from your qualitative and mixed methods data with NVivo 14, the leading qualitative data analysis solution. With NVivo 14, you can ask complex questions of your data to identify themes and draw conclusions, employ advanced data ma...
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Geckoboard is a hassle-free tool for building and sharing real-time business dashboards. Designed to help team leads surface live data for their team and across their organization, Geckoboard integrates directly with over 80 different tools and services to help you pull in your data and get a profes...
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is the only reporting platform designed specifically for marketing agencies. The easy-to-use platform saves you time, improves reporting processes, and impresses your clients with insightful reports and live, customizable marketing dashboards that showcase your full marketing impact....
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Marketers have multiple marketing sources, hundreds of running campaigns, and clients or stakeholders to manage and report to. It's a struggle to connect all the data, process it, discover insights, and demonstrate their ROI. Whatagraph is an intuitive all-in-one marketing data platform that easily ...
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. is a self-service cloud based business intelligence application software company based in Los Angeles, California. The company is known for its creation of the business dashboard app, designed to analyze, transform and report data from different integrated sources of business intelligence...
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Introducing JetAdmin: Your No-Code Powerhouse for Building Internal Tools and Customer Portals! Unlock the future of software development with JetAdmin, your ultimate no-code builder for crafting internal tools and captivating customer portals. Say goodbye to the complexities of traditional coding a...
Reportei
reportei.com
Create Social Media and Digital Marketing Reports and Dashboards in just 3 seconds. See all your main indicators from Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google My Busine...
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn is a Text Analysis platform that allows companies to create new value from text data. It provides a simple graphical interface where users can create customized text classification and extraction analysis by training machine learning models such as sentiment analysis, topic detection, ke...
Aiven
aiven.io
Aiven's fully managed, open source cloud data platform lets you create the data pipelines you always dreamed of – in under 10 minutes. On all major clouds everywhere.
Reportz
reportz.io
Reportz is a dashboard-based, white-label live reporting tool for digital marketing companies, agencies, and freelancers that can help automate client reporting processes. Set the right KPIs and let Reportz do all the routine work for you. Onboard your clients and provide them with the most transpar...
Zing Data
getzingdata.com
Zing Data makes hard questions easy by putting data at your fingertips. With visual mobile-first access to data, anybody in your organization can answer questions with data in seconds.
CloudNine
cloudnine.com
Data doesn’t just live in documents anymore. It is everywhere. CloudNine Analyst goes where your data lives – from traditional sources like email to modern sources like Facebook and WhatsApp. We find data as it exists in the real world, and then we merge it so you can see the full story as it unfold...
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle is a marketing analytics suite designed to empower marketing managers and marketing agencies. It helps companies visualize complex marketing analytics data and make data-driven, informed decisions. The suite offers a set of features for social media and ad analytics that make the day-to-day l...
DeepOpinion
go.deepopinion.ai
DeepOpinion Studio is an intelligent process automation platform for text. Our no-code Studio enables enterprise teams to seamlessly automate text-based processes with world-class accuracy in hours. Teams use it to automate processes such as customer feedback analytics, routing & prioritizing custom...
Trevor.io
trevor.io
Enable your whole team to build reports, perform look ups, and get ad hoc answers from your data using a simple, intuitive query builder (or SQL). Easily create beautiful visualisations, dashboards and reports from your data: - export into your favourite formats - send alerts via email, Zapier or to...
DashThis
dashthis.com
If you're looking for a digital marketing reporting tool with JUST the features you need, and no complicated "extra" stuff, DashThis is for you! We integrate with over 30+ data sources, and for everything else, there's our nifty CSV File Manager that helps you add any other data you might want to ha...
Plecto
plecto.com
Boosting your team’s performance starts here. Plecto is the only complete business performance platform that combines real-time KPI visualization, gamification and coaching tools in one single, powerful solution.
Vizzlo
vizzlo.com
Timeline Chart overview and examples. Efficient project planning and scheduling with impressive timelines with just a few clicks. Create high-quality charts, infographics, and business visualizations for free in seconds. Make timelines, charts, maps for presentations, documents, or the web.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
MSIGHTS has been supporting marketing teams for 17+ years in helping to make their data great for reporting and analysis. Our Platform, a 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards winner for "Best Overall Marketing Campaign Management Solution
InMoment
inmoment.com
Understand the voice of your customer. Get insight from qualitative feedback. Wootric CXInsight™ uses machine learning to auto-categorize and assignment sentiment to unstructured feedback from surveys, online reviews, social media, support tickets, employee feedback, and more. - Get ROI from qualita...
Parsedoc
parsedoc.com
Parsedoc is an automated document reading and processing solution, which transforms non-structured texts into structured data thanks to the use of OCR and AI. It will lessen the workload caused by managing invoices and other documents by data entry teams. This tool will receive, analyze and manage t...
Keatext
keatext.ai
Analyze feedback to create better people experiences. Keatext brings the voice of customer and employee into your day-to-day activities. Our platform is built for CX, marketing, and HR teams to understand large volumes of feedback -- think reviews, open-ended surveys, and contact center tickets. 1. ...
Dcipher Analytics
dcipheranalytics.com
Dcipher Analytics is the modern no-code, end-to-end SaaS-based knowledge automation and text analytics platform that makes text analytics available for the general domain expert. Organizations use it to get value from analyzing customer feedback, mine social media to understand consumer needs and pa...
Wonderflow
wonderflow.ai
Every day, millions of customers leave reviews on products that they like, love, hate, or wish they could change. From everyday, commonplace FMCG products to high end purchases, with multiple price points and dozens of variations within product ranges, accurate business intelligence can be complicat...
Text2data
text2data.com
Once analysis is finished, you will see the overall score for the document and input text with highlighted phrases. It is important to check for negations if you think some words should have different polarity
RavenPack
ravenpack.com
RavenPack is the leading big data analytics provider for financial services. Financial professionals rely on RavenPack for its speed and accuracy in analyzing large amounts of unstructured content.
NetMiner
netminer.com
NetMiner embed internal Python-based script engine which equipped with the automatic Script Generator for unskilled users. Then the users can operate NetMiner with existing GUI or programmable script language.
Labelf
labelf.ai
Labelf is a no code AI text classification tool that let's you train the latest and greatest AI models in an afternoon based on your own data. The most popular use case is to interpret, analyze and automate customer support workflows based on calls, mail or chats. This gives you an advantage to unde...
MeaningCloud
meaningcloud.com
TEXT ANALYTICS. MeaningCloud market-leading solutions for text mining and voice of the customer. Register now on our website to discover our text API
Yabble
yabble.com
Yabble creates instant insights so you can take instant action. From the world’s first ChatGPT plugin to a suite of tools that count, summarize and chat with your data instantly – Yabble is a first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge technology company revolutionizing insights and text analytics with propriet...
unitQ
unitq.com
unitQ is the missing link in your feedback loop, providing AI-powered insights from user feedback to help you craft high-quality products, services, and experiences. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Reddit, Chime, and HelloFresh rely on unitQ to drive growth, reduce churn,...
Evolution AI
evolution.ai
Evolution AI is a multiple award-winning AI data extraction software. By combining computer vision and natural language processing (NLP), our AI models are able to understand and interpret any type of document with unprecedented accuracy. Our technology sets a new standard for automated data extract...
Thematic
getthematic.com
Thematic turns unstructured feedback data from any channel into insights to improve products and customer experiences. Powered by AI and guided by your business knowledge, now it's easy to get accurate results, really fast. Thematic delivers the answers you need - why did your score change? What are...
Lang.ai EU
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Lang.ai US
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Relative Insight
relativeinsight.com
Relative Insight delivers AI-powered text analysis to help brands and agencies generate customer, target audience and competitor intelligence from words. The platform delivers an efficient and scalable solution for uncovering actionable insights from survey open-ends, reviews, customer service trans...
Playvox
playvox.com
As your conversation volume grows, it becomes hard to stay on top of customer issues and requests. The Prodsight app makes this easy by automatically analysing your Zendesk and Intercom conversations for topics and sentiment and producing a continuously updated report on the most common user issues....
Lumoa
lumoa.me
Lumoa is the first CX platform to offer GPT. In the past, companies used to spend weeks collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting on customer feedback from multiple sources. Now, every employee can ask questions and receive real-time answers based on the voice of the customer. Lumoa helps m...
Chattermill
chattermill.com
The Chattermill Customer Experience Intelligence Platform helps businesses unlock their customer reality and understand the voice of their customers. Using Chattermill, companies can unify their customer feedback data across reviews, support tickets, conversations, and social media to uncover what c...