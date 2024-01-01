Disclo

Disclo

Tech-Powered, Human-Centered ADA Accommodations. Standardize and automate your workplace accommodation decisions. Enhance ADA compliance and boost employee satisfaction with Disclo. Disclo is the first software for employers to collect, verify, and manage health disclosures and employee accommodation requests (HIPAA and SOC2 compliant, of course).

