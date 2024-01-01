Top Diligent Administrator Alternatives
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a product discovery and development platform. Most product strategies are built on random scattered data and opinions. Fibery helps you analyze user feedback or market signals and identify top insights — so that you know what to work on next. 💡 Start your free 14-day trial on fibery.io.
Productboard
productboard.com
Productboard is a product management platform that helps product teams get the right products to market, faster, by understanding what customers need, prioritizing what to build next, and aligning everyone around the roadmap. Over 6,000 companies, including Microsoft, Zoom, 1-800-Contacts, and UiPat...
Boardable
boardable.com
Less stress — More time to plan mission-critical meetings — Better data to increase board engagement and ROI. One platform, many solutions. High-Performing Boards Start With Boardable - Transform & future-proof your board at scale. Our purpose-built platform is optimized for communication, governan...
Craft.io
craft.io
Craft.io is the product management tool empowering product managers to do their work from feedback capturing, planning, decision making, roadmapping and more in one purpose-built tool that integrates with most commonly used platforms today. Craft.io becomes the product system of record: the authorit...
airfocus
airfocus.com
airfocus offers a modern and modular project management platform. It provides a complete solution for teams to manage and communicate their strategy, prioritize their work, and solve the right problems. Designed with flexibility in mind, airfocus allows you to quickly customize the platform to fit y...
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent, the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, accelerates success for organizations and leaders.
UserVoice
uservoice.com
The ultimate tool for product discovery, UserVoice is platform designed to bridge the gap between product teams and their users. Offering a comprehensive feedback management system, UserVoice enables companies to collect, prioritize, and act upon user suggestions and insights. Through an intuitive i...
ContractZen
contractzen.com
ContractZen is an easy-to-use and secure governance software with pricing suitable for any organization and consisting of advanced contract management, 100% paperless board meetings management, effortless entity management, seamlessly integrated e-signature providers, and built-in virtual data rooms...
Powernoodle
powernoodle.com
Powernoodle helps leaders make better quality decisions by quickly and effectively engaging the collective wisdom of stakeholders. Powernoodle is the most powerful, yet easy to use, Decision Engagement Platform. Cloud technology is fused with 50 years of cognitive, behavioral, and decision science t...
Loomio
loomio.org
Tired of infinite email chains and lengthy meetings that never seem to reach a group decision or result? You need Loomio: a collaboration platform transforming how groups make decisions, discuss ideas and collaborate online. Loomio is a safe place for people to have discussions and make decisions to...
Adam.ai
adam.ai
adam.ai is an innovative board management software that empowers organizations to capture, manage, and share meeting knowledge, powering decision-making to achieve business goals — perfect for board of directory, committee, and project meetings. This board management platform introduces modern featu...
OnBoard
onboardmeetings.com
OnBoard is board management software that reduces complexity so boards and leadership teams can work smarter, move faster, and achieve more.
Ansarada
ansarada.com
A little more order, a lot less risk. Ansarada Board software is a secure Board portal online for organizing and running board meetings. Simply set agendas, create Board packs, vote, take minutes, assign actions and store files. Maintain compliance, mitigate risk and drive efficiency so you can make...
Nasdaq
nasdaq.com
At Nasdaq, our purpose is to advance economic progress for all. We power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, clients, employees, and people of all backgrounds reach their full potential.
1000minds
1000minds.com
1000minds Decision Making is an online suite of tools and processes to help individuals and groups with decision-making, prioritization, value-for-money analysis and understanding stakeholder preferences. Based on the PAPRIKA algorithm, 1000minds is for Multi-Criteria Decision-Making (MCDM) and Conj...
Runway Financial
runway.com
The finance platform you don't hate. Runway is the modern and intuitive way to model, plan, and align your business for everyone on your team.
Cloverpop
cloverpop.com
Cloverpop is the go-to enterprise decision intelligence platform to drive better, faster decision-making across your commercial organization. Decision making is your company’s most valuable asset. Our system helps teams make the best decisions by instilling effective decision processes, improving co...
EntityKeeper
entitykeeper.com
EntityKeeper's comprehensive entity platform enables you to manage critical data, create detailed org charts, and monitor filing/compliance requirements across your organization. By accessing real-time information, customizing data fields, managing deadlines with notifications (like filing dates), a...
BoardOnTrack
boardontrack.com
BoardOnTrack helps charter school boards deliver exceptional results. We're the only online governance management platform built for charter school governance. BoardOnTrack membership provides expert guidance (without hourly consulting fees) and access to the only intuitive, easy-to-use, all-in-one ...
Board Management
boardmanagement.com
Ready to Take Your Board of Directors to the Next Level? Utilize Our Board Meeting & Management Software to Help Board Members Collaborate and Get More Done
Beenote
beenote.io
Beenote is the first governance meeting management solution for board, executive and team. Beenote is an easy, accessible and efficient tool. From start to end of the meeting process, Beenote helps teams organize effective meetings by planning, holding, and following up (tasks, decisions) on meeting...
MyBoardPacket
myboardpacket.com
Since 2001, thousands of happy customers agree that MyBoardPacket is secure, simple and easy to use. An online board meeting management tool that provides document management, online voting, online discussions, and more. MyBoardPacket.com enables you to deploy a board portal which is so flexible it ...
Knowa
knowa.co
AI powered governance, connecting everything your Board needs to govern. Future proof your Board with Knowa's plug-and-play governance platform, delivering AI enabled knowledge discovery, meetings and collaboration in one secure and versatile ecosystem.
Tasks in a Box
tasksinabox.com
Let people who share the same goals collaborate together. Streamline your processes across the company, or ditch the organisational chart. Not everything can be planned so allow yourself to adapt to the situation on the fly and still collaborate together.
Diskus
letsdiskus.com
Diskus is a board and meetings management solution helping directors, committees and leadership teams be better prepared, engaged, and aligned in their collaboration and decision making process. Its board portal makes it easier than ever for corporate secretaries and administrators to manage meeting...
BoardSpace
boardspace.co
BoardSpace is a solution helps boards of directors and managers of condos, HOAs, and non-profits automate and simplify the board management.
Hippoly
hippoly.com
Hippoly is a smooth and secure collaboration platform built for the cloud and built for decision makers. Our primary user group is the organisation's Board Of Directors, but Hippoly is also used among management teams, advisory boards and shareholder groups that want an easy and secure way to commun...
BoardShape
boardshape.com
Run better board or committee meetings. Get your board of directors or committee in shape today with BoardShape. Aimed at startups, BoardShape is a Software as a Service product that provides just enough features and functionality to help your startup run better board meetings without getting in the...
AdvisoryCloud
advisorycloud.com
AdvisoryCloud is the leading platform connecting professionals and companies through advisory boards. Our all-in-one platform allows companies and teams to recruit, build, and operate an advisory board with leading professionals from across the globe. Professionals at all levels can immediately join...
Admincontrol
admincontrol.com
Software for boards, management and key stakeholders providing secure and efficient access to information, discussions and processes. We deliver a smart and secure digital collaboration platform for decision makers like boards, management teams and legal and financial advisors. Market leading Board ...