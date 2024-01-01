Dezgo

Dezgo’s Free Text-to-Image Stable Diffusion AI Generator is a tool that allows users to generate high-quality images from any text prompt. It uses a combination of AI technology and a sampling method called DPMSeed to create the images. The AI technology is Stable Diffusion 1.5, which can be adjusted to fit the text prompt more strictly or to provide more freedom in its interpretation. The user can also specify the aspect ratio of the image, such as portrait, square, or landscape. To further refine the image, the user can provide a negative prompt, which describes what should not be included in the image. The output of the AI is provided under the terms of the CreativeML Open RAIL-M license. Additionally, the user has the ability to manage their privacy preferences, such as allowing or rejecting certain types of data processing, or selecting certain types of personalized ads and content. The user can also opt in or out of allowing their device to be identified by scanning its unique characteristics.

