Top DevTranslate Alternatives
Crowdin
crowdin.com
Crowdin is an AI-powered localization software for teams. Connect 600+ tools to translate your content. Create and manage all your multilingual content in one place. Localize your apps, software, websites, games, help documentation, and designs to create a native experience for your customers around...
Smartcat
smartcat.com
Standing at the forefront of the translation industry Smartcat takes the best of traditional language delivery solutions and adds the latest technology to offer a comprehensive platform solution based on transparency, speed, and efficiency. Smartcat combines AI translation, collaborative workflows, ...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
Localizing and deploying material across multiple regions is complex. You need a translation solution that is simple, scalable and robust. XTM translation management system (TMS) will help you deliver your content localized into multiple languages faster and more cost-effectively.
POEditor
poeditor.com
POEditor is an online localization service, perfect to manage collaborative or crowdsourced translation projects. Translate websites, apps, games and more! Free Trial, no credit card required.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel eliminates language barriers so that businesses can thrive across cultures and geographies. The company’s Language Operations platform blends advanced artificial intelligence with humans in the loop, for fast, efficient, high-quality translations that get smarter over time. Unbabel helps ent...
Transifex
transifex.com
Transifex helps companies - from Startups to enterprises - go global. With our SaaS-based Translation and Localization Platform, organizations can easily translate digital content such as websites, mobile apps, games, videos, help centers, subtitles, and more on a continuous basis. Leading companies...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...
Lokalise
lokalise.com
The localization platform built for growth. Reach a whole new audience of app users, online shoppers, web browsers, and game players by providing local experiences, in their language, no matter where in the world they are.
Locize
locize.com
Bridging the gap between translation and development with locize, a modern and affordable localization-management-platform. It makes your website, app, game or whatever your project is, global, vibrant, and more engaging especially when unleashing the continuous localization capabilities.
Localazy
localazy.com
Localize digital products while you sleep. There are over 4B people online behind language barriers. Speak everyone's language today and enjoy full and simple control over localization and translation management.
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate is a SaaS company offering translation management, cutting-edge generative AI and freelance translator/copy editor access - all on one software. EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manag...
Lingpad
lingpad.com
Lingpad is a powerful TMS that simplifies complex global growth. At Lingpad, we are focused on making multilingual customer service easy, accessible, seamless and hassle-free. Add value to customer experiences, grow your brand in global regions without investing in additional manpower or financial r...
Translized
translized.com
Translized is a translation management platform that helps software companies - go global. With the simplest UI/UX on the market and powerful automation features, easily manage, organize and automate localization for your web/mobile applications, games, or websites. Deliver your multilingual product...
Tolgee
tolgee.io
Open-source developer & translator friendly web-based localization platform enabling users to translate directly in the app they develop. With Tolgee SDK, you can simply translate your texts by ALT + clicking them directly in the app you develop. No more looking for keys in your source, no more edit...
LocaleData
localedata.com
LocaleData is a translation management platform to localize Ruby on Rails apps.
Respresso
respresso.io
Respresso make your software's digital assets (like localization texts, images, colors, etc.) collaboratively editable online for the whole software product team. Instead of the expensive and manual workflow, Respresso can automatically convert these digital assets and deliver the required files dir...
Texterify
texterify.com
Texterify is a localization management platform which aims to make software localization as easy as possible. A very clean, fast and user friendly interface makes it super easy to use while providing full flexibility and powerful tools to perfectly integrate it into your workflow. - Beautiful light ...
Translation.io
translation.io
Translation.io allows you to localize Ruby on Rails applications using either with YAML or with GetText.
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
Localize
localizejs.com
Localize is a no-code translation solution for software platforms, allowing you to easily translate your web app, UI, website, help docs, emails, and more.