Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Deskhero on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Simplifying customer support using AI responses, drafting from past tickets and scattered knowledge for effective, custom service.

Website: deskhero.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Deskhero. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.