Desk360 is an omnichannel customer support platform, enabling businesses of all sizes to have a 360-degree view of their customers and utilize a next-gen inbox for their mobile apps and websites. It lets you to communicate with your customers on any channel (email, live chat, social media, WhatsApp, and even a message box inside their mobile apps), while unifying all messages on a single screen for your customer representatives. With Desk360, you can create an inbox for your users to get in touch with you on their own terms. Desk360 offers integrations with the App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery, so you can aggregate all store reviews on a single page and respond to your customers without switching back and forth between your store accounts. Managing your social media accounts with Desk360 is a breeze. You can view and answer all customer messages coming from Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter on a single screen, saving your representatives huge amounts of time. Do you use different email addresses for providing support to your customers? No worries, because you can unify all your email addresses on a single screen. What’s more is that you can create custom FAQ and contact pages on your website to give your customers holistic support from your brand. Discover Desk360 today and start communicating with your customers with pre-defined Desk360 messages prepared by professional translators in 40 languages! Manage your customer messages coming from these 11 channels on one page, and get detailed reports on both products and users. Choose who will be responsible for which project by assigning special agents to each product, and encourage cooperation between teams to increase their performance!

Website: desk360.com

