Top DenserAI Alternatives
ChatGPT
chatgpt.com
ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system. Use it for engaging conversations, gain insights, automate tasks, and witness the future of AI, all in one place.
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Forme...
Perplexity AI
perplexity.ai
Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Your everyday AI companion.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needi...
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhe...
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual sup...
TypingMind
typingmind.com
Typing Mind is a Chat UI frontend that allows you to use AI chats from all popular AI models with your API key (ChatGPT, Claude, Azure OpenAI, Gemini, etc.). By using the API key with a Chat UI frontend like Typing Mind, you unlock the following benefits: * You only pay for what you use (instead of...
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Our platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content ...
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers ...
Magai
magai.co
Magai is an AI-based platform that helps content creators accelerate the creation process. Its powerful toolset enables users to generate and refine content quickly and accurately, thanks to the intuitive chat interface and cutting-edge AI models. Transforming the way content is made - Magai is the ...
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Team-GPT is a collaborative platform where teams of between 2 and 2000 people can adopt AI for their work. Learn, collaborate, and master AI in one shared workspace. Imagine a world where your team's collective intelligence is amplified by AI, sparking creativity, driving productivity, and fosteri...
AfforAI
afforai.com
Afforai is an AI chatbot that searches, summarizes, and translates info from multiple sources to produce trustworthy research. Feed lengthy research documents to stacks of dry compliance requirements and extract the key findings you need. Afforai is your second brain, helping you distill infinite k...
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is how the world’s most sophisticated companies remove uncertainty from their decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense quickly delivers relevant insights from a trustworthy universe of public and private content—including equity research, company...
Gleen AI
gleen.ai
At Gleen, our mission is to delight our customers’ customers. Gleen AI is the world’s most accurate and capable generative AI for customer success teams. Our generative AI doesn’t hallucinate, can be deployed in less than 2 hours, integrates with leading help desk solutions, goes beyond simply answe...
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
With DeftGPT you can: * Simplify Your Content Writing: DeftGPT allows you to ask questions, get instant answers, and have interactive conversations with AI. You will have instant access to GPT-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, Claude from Anthropic, and a variety of other bots. * Team management: DeftGPT simplifi...
1min.AI
1min.ai
Boosting productivity with AI is a good way to improve your work and life. However, switching or learning new tools for different use cases is not fun, and it is expensive, too! 1min.AI is an all-in-one AI app that unlock all AI features. You pay only for what you use at 1min.AI, with no hidden cos...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...
Octocom
octocom.ai
Octocom is an AI customer support platform for e-commerce stores, automating customer support for routine tasks and freeing your team to handle only exceptional cases. One-click integration with major e-commerce platforms and help desks, pre-sale and post-sale AI support, and award-winning 24/7/365 ...
WorkHub
workhub.ai
A privacy-centric Conversational AI platform leveraging AI Agents, Commercial and Opensource LLM support to centralize knowledge, thereby enriching collaboration and facilitating streamlined automation. WorkHub empowers users with versatile conversational bots and tools that provide insights, knowle...
SmythOS
smythos.com
SmythOS is revolutionizing the way enterprises use AI. Our groundbreaking AI Operating System, the first of its kind, connects networks of specialized AI agents, enabling them to work together in perfect harmony. Unlike monolithic AI, this coordinated approach allows for more complex, adaptable solu...
Hebbia
hebbia.ai
Developer of user interfaces for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Hebbia’s Matrix product is a co-pilot for knowledge work used by finance, law, government, and pharmaceutical companies. Matrix accurately tackles the most complex tasks by breaking them down into understandable LLM actions. Use...
Dashworks
dashworks.ai
Dashworks is an AI productivity platform that helps companies make their information accessible and actionable for every employee. Its Dash AI knowledge assistant instantly answers work-related questions, generates relevant content, finds documents, messages, tasks, and more. In addition to its web ...