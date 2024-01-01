DeepTranscript is an automatic speech recognition technology for companies dedicated to voice data uses. Designed as the perfect technology provider for professionals who want to transcribe large volumes by offering a high accuracy and low prices. Let's collect all data available in conversations, talks, interview with a plug and play API with an immediate go to market and relevant features on top of accurate transcription : emotion analysis, recurring reasons for satisfaction...

Website: deeptranscript.com

