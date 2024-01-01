DeepMake is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based tool primarily designed for content creation, with a focus on video effects (VFX). Utilizing open-source AI, DeepMake offers a range of services to streamline and optimize the content creation process. These services include instant video effects, creating stock videos from text prompts and immediate layer segmentation. The tool has features like stable diffusion video generation, which enables users to formulate high-quality videos from written prompts or extend existing clips. It also uses smart layer segmentation which automates segmentation of characters, backgrounds, and objects in videos, thereby facilitating precise video modifications and dynamic storytelling. Another key feature of DeepMake is the powerful face swapping technology, intended for bringing characters to life, substituting stunt doubles, and creating animated avatars for gaming and streaming. The tool also possesses a video upscaling feature that aims to enhance the quality and detail of videos. DeepMake additionally provides integrations with Adobe After Effects and Nuke, thus extending its AI-powered visual effects into the tools that users are already familiar with. DeepMake offers a pricing structure for different usage types, including an open-source and completely free version with unlimited usage, as well as premium packages with exclusive features and technical support.

Website: deepmake.com

