Top DeepHow Alternatives
Vimeo
vimeo.com
Vimeo is a video hosting, sharing, and services platform headquartered in New York City. Vimeo operates on an ad-free basis, and instead derives revenue by providing subscription plans for video content producers and offering software as a service (SaaS) with video creation, editing, and broadcastin...
Loom
loom.com
Loom is the leading video communication platform for async work. Engineered for simplicity and speed, you can record, share, and interact with videos to move work forward whether you're at your desk or on the move. Over 21 million people across 200,000 companies use Loom to work smarter with async v...
Descript
descript.com
Descript is a new kind of video editor that’s as easy as a doc. Descript’s AI-powered features and intuitive interface fuel YouTube and TikTok channels, top podcasts, and businesses using video for marketing, sales, and internal training and collaboration. Descript aims to make video a staple of eve...
Synthesia
synthesia.io
Synthesia is the rated AI video creation platform. Thousands of companies use it to create videos in 120 languages, saving up to 80% of their time and budget. Trusted by Accenture, BBC, Google, Amazon and more. Create AI videos by simply typing in text. Easy to use, cheap and scalable. Make engagin...
Dropbox DocSend
docsend.com
Dropbox DocSend helps business professionals like you to securely share and control the content that drives your business forward. Dropbox DocSend's powerful link-based system makes it easy to set security preferences for each stakeholder, receive notifications each time someone views your file, ana...
Zight
zight.com
Zight is an award-winning and top-rated solution with a community of over 4M users and growing who are finding freedom with visual asynchronous communication. Zight scales with you, is easy to use and eliminates the need to use different applications for screenshots, GIFs, screen recordings, and web...
Podcastle
podcastle.ai
Podcastle is an AI-powered audio & video creation platform that helps professional and amateur podcasters create, edit and distribute production-quality podcasts with ease. The platform provides users with a suite of tools to record and edit audio and video and create podcasts from remote interview...
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch pu...
Cincopa
cincopa.com
Cincopa is an all-in-one video and image hosting platform for marketers, content creators, and online educators to host, manage, and share multimedia content, more than just videos. With our wide range of products like video hosting, embeddable galleries, on-video marketing tools, and advanced analy...
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI-powered meeting recording tool that makes it easy for people in customer-focused roles to understand and advocate the needs of their customers. Grain connects to meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to automate note-taking, record-keeping, and insight capture f...
Hippo Video
hippovideo.io
Hippo Video is an Interactive video CX platform thats helps you create & share (contextually) personalized videos easily, faster, and at scale, which results in higher engagement (email opens, meetings booked & opportunities). Hippo Video, since its launch, has acquired more than 1.5 million users a...
Panopto
panopto.com
Panopto is a software company that provides lecture recording, screencasting, video streaming, and video content management software, which is often used in E-learning environments. The company was founded as a spinout of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in 2007 by two of its professors—William Gutt...
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard is the video tool built for virtual selling. It makes it easy to record and send videos that add a personal touch at all stages of the sales cycle–from prospecting to proposals. Backed by powerful video analytics and integrations, Vidyard is trusted by thousands of virtual sales and marketin...
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI...
Claap
claap.io
Claap is an all-in-one Video Workspace combining screen recording, meeting recording and video wiki all in one place. With Claap you can: - Replace your next meeting with a short video. And get feedback faster with annotations, threads and video replies - Record your meetings with highlights, transc...
Sendspark
sendspark.com
Email is one of the best ways to reach customers—for you and every other business. With some customers receiving more than 100 emails a day, you’ve got to find a way to cut through the noise. Stand out in the inbox with a personalized video email solution that helps you build genuine connections wit...
BombBomb
bombbomb.com
Open more doors. Close more deals. Collaborate quickly and easily. Video communication gets higher email open rates and better customer engagement than text-based messages. Record your screen, camera, or both. Share videos instantly inside your email or CRM. See results with alerts and data dashboa...
mmhmm OOO
ooo.mmhmm.app
Create an immersive video experience with a friend. Other video call apps make you choose between your face or what you’re looking at. With OOO, you can film what’s in front of you and share your real-time reaction on the same screen, so you get to be in the middle of the action.
Quickpage
quickpage.io
Welcome to Quickpage, where everyone from individual sales reps aiming to elevate their sales game to enterprises intending to transform their customer engagements finds value. We are a powerful hub for dynamic video sales, video email, video follow up, and video outreach, designed by seasoned sales...
Covideo
covideo.com
Covideo is the top video email platform for businesses and sales professionals. With Covideo, you can record, send, and track personalized videos that improve response rates, increase sales opportunities, and close more deals. Embed videos directly into your email or text message or send them via yo...
ScreenPal
screenpal.com
ScreenPal (formerly Screencast-O-Matic) provides intuitive, effective tools and services for collaborative video creation and sharing that are easy for everyone to use, including a screen recorder, screen capture, video editor, and video hosting service. ScreenPal is the essential video creation and...
Sendler
sendler.ai
Scale your business with auto-generated personalized videos Embrace a new era of sales communication with AI-driven personalized videos that guarantee a transformative impact.
Trainn
trainn.co
Trainn is a Customer Education platform for SaaS companies of all sizes to onboard and train customers, at scale, using product training & how-to videos, feature walkthroughs, and a dedicated customer training Academy. We believe that happy customers aren’t born; they are trained. Customer Education...
Weet
weet.co
Weet is the fastest and easiest way to make professional-quality, interactive training videos and tutorials -all as part of your own video training library! Instantly record AI-powered video tutorials to build a knowledge video library. Trim, organize, stitch together videos, & remove background noi...
Vuleads
vuleads.com
Book 3x more meetings with Vuleads - the powerful video prospecting platform that generates personalized videos at scale for sales. Start for free.
VideoCom
videocom.com
VideoCom is an all-in-one platform for creating & sharing engaging video presentations, demos, tutorials, how to's and training material. It allows you to take screen recordings with voiceover and annotations, personalize slides by adding your webcam and various multimedia, add interactive calls to ...
Shootsta
shootsta.com
One platform for all your video creation needs Transform the way you communicate with the power of video. Create quality content cost-effectively at scale with Shootsta’s suite of apps and services. Visit shootsta.com Quality video content at scale Create professional videos easily, fast, and cost-...
Jumpshare
jumpshare.com
Jumpshare is an all-in-one visual communication platform that helps you get your message across using instantly shareable screen recordings, screenshots, and GIF captures. Packed with powerful sharing features and a robust processing engine that can preview over 200 file formats online, Jumpshare is...
Weezly
weezly.com
Weezly is a groundbreaking platform that redefines how businesses communicate with potential customers, combining the efficiency of scheduling with the personal touch of video messaging and the versatility of screen recording. Designed to streamline the outreach process, Weezly empowers businesses t...
TwentyThree
twentythree.com
TwentyThree is a comprehensive video marketing platform that provides a wide range of features and tools to help organizations create, manage, and analyze their video content and webinars. The platform aims to empower teams to leverage video more effectively for marketing, communication, and collabo...