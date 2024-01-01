Top DeepAI Alternatives
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focuse...
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
Find anyone online with FaceCheck.ID face recognition search engine. Search for people by photo and verify you are talking to the person they claim to be.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhe...
SpeechTexter
speechtexter.com
Speech to text converter. Dictate with your voice. Free web app for typing with your voice. Over 70 different languages supported!
Speechnotes
speechnotes.co
Speech to Text - Voice Typing & Transcription. Take notes with your voice for free, or automatically transcribe audio & video recordings on the spot. Secure, accurate & super fast.
Krisp
krisp.ai
Krisp maximizes the productivity and impact of every conversation by eliminating noise distractions, increasing the fidelity of voice communication, and transcribing and synthesizing the most relevant details and analytics from every voice interaction. Unlike other solutions, Krisp works with any so...
Notta
notta.ai
Record and turn your favorite podcast, news and talk radio, Discord chat, Zoom Classes audio to text. You can playback recordings and edit transcripts, add notes, tags, insert images to capture the valuable information from every conversation.
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Deep Dream Generator. Discover what a convolutional neural network can generate by over processing an image and enhancing features.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud provides an integrated set of reliable and secure cloud computing tools and products, helping you build cloud infrastructure, data centers in multiple regions to empower your business. global industry. Try it for free.
Resemble.ai
resemble.ai
Resemble AI creates custom AI voices using proprietary Deep Learning models that produce high-quality AI-generated audio content using text-to-speech and speech-to-speech synthesis. Resemble Localize, our multilingual localization tool, translates text and can convert your AI voice into up to 100 l...
Jammable
jammable.com
Create AI covers using AI in seconds with Jammable, with hundreds of community uploaded AI voice models available for creative use now!
Roboflow
roboflow.com
With just a few dozen example images, you can train a working, state-of-the-art computer vision model in less than 24 hours. Roboflow creates software-as-a-service products to make building with computer vision easy. Over 250,000 developers use Roboflow to manage image data, annotate and label dat...
Landing AI
landing.ai
Computer Vision Made Super Easy. Create and deploy your computer vision system in minutes. No complex programming or AI experience needed.
Hour One
hourone.ai
Hour One revolutionizes content creation for businesses by centralizing all workflows in one AI-powered platform. We boast the market's most lifelike avatars, featuring natural movements that vividly animate your business messages. Our templates, customizable to any brand, empower teams to craft per...
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
AssemblyAI is a Speech AI company focused on building new state-of-the-art AI models that can transcribe and understand human speech. Our customers, such as CallRail, Fireflies, and Spotify, choose AssemblyAI to build incredible new AI-powered experiences and products based on voice data. AssemblyA...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more t...
Muse.ai
muse.ai
muse.ai is a Video Search company that is building an Advanced Artificial Intelligence to organize the world’s video.
Gladia
gladia.io
Powered by generative AI, Gladia is an Audio Intelligence API distinguished by exceptional accuracy and speed of transcription, extended multilingual capabilities, and state-of-the-art features, including speaker diarization and word-level timestamps. Unlock the full potential of your data with AI ...
Shownotes
shownotes.io
Generate landing page with summary, 7 points & memorable quote. Transcribe Audio file with Whisper. Transcribe French, German, Chinese & many more. Convert your thoughts into a blog post. Supports Youtube, Spotify, Spreaker & Buzzsprout. Supports Audio formats mp3, mp4, mpeg, mpga, m4a, wav, or...
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
SuperAnnotate is the leading platform for building, fine-tuning, iterating, and managing your AI models faster with the highest-quality training data. With advanced annotation and QA tools, data curation, automation features, native integrations, and data governance, we enable enterprises to build d...
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
Symbl.ai | The Real-time AI Infrastructure for Human Conversations Get access to state of the art understanding and generative models built for all types of communication data to transform unstructured conversations into knowledge, events and insights.
PodcastAI
podcastai.com
PodcastAI is a platform that uses advanced AI tools to streamline podcast production by offering features like quick transcription, speaker identification, meta-data generation, and enabling AI host interactions.
V7
v7labs.com
V7 offers a complete toolkit for your training data engine: Automated labeling tools, models in the loop, annotation services, and a powerful API. The world's best deep learning teams use V7 Darwin to orchestrate their data through models and humans to generate ground truth.
Phonexia
phonexia.com
Phonexia is an innovative Czech software company founded in 2006 with a vision to unlock voice potential with voice biometrics and speech recognition technologies. Through its close relationship with a renowned speech research group at the Brno University of Technology, Phonexia is transforming the ...
Jupitrr
jupitrr.com
Jupitrr is an AI Video Maker that helps creators make content marketing videos 10X faster by automating video editing work, e.g stock footage generation, subtitles generation, auto-trimming, and many more!
PromptSmart
promptsmart.com
PromptSmart is a teleprompter app that follows your voice, helping you make videos or presentations. PromptSmart is the first ever teleprompter app with voice recognition - the most advanced public speaking tool! Launching August 2014! PromptSmart was born out of a passion for public speaking. The...