Top DeepAI Alternatives

Claude

Claude

claude.ai

Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.

Otter

Otter

otter.ai

Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focuse...

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...

FaceCheck.ID

FaceCheck.ID

facecheck.id

Find anyone online with FaceCheck.ID face recognition search engine. Search for people by photo and verify you are talking to the person they claim to be.

Jasper

Jasper

jasper.ai

Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhe...

SpeechTexter

SpeechTexter

speechtexter.com

Speech to text converter. Dictate with your voice. Free web app for typing with your voice. Over 70 different languages supported!

Speechnotes

Speechnotes

speechnotes.co

Speech to Text - Voice Typing & Transcription. Take notes with your voice for free, or automatically transcribe audio & video recordings on the spot. Secure, accurate & super fast.

Krisp

Krisp

krisp.ai

Krisp maximizes the productivity and impact of every conversation by eliminating noise distractions, increasing the fidelity of voice communication, and transcribing and synthesizing the most relevant details and analytics from every voice interaction. Unlike other solutions, Krisp works with any so...

Notta

Notta

notta.ai

Record and turn your favorite podcast, news and talk radio, Discord chat, Zoom Classes audio to text. You can playback recordings and edit transcripts, add notes, tags, insert images to capture the valuable information from every conversation.

Deep Dream Generator

Deep Dream Generator

deepdreamgenerator.com

Deep Dream Generator. Discover what a convolutional neural network can generate by over processing an image and enhancing features.

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Alibaba Cloud provides an integrated set of reliable and secure cloud computing tools and products, helping you build cloud infrastructure, data centers in multiple regions to empower your business. global industry. Try it for free.

Resemble.ai

Resemble.ai

resemble.ai

Resemble AI creates custom AI voices using proprietary Deep Learning models that produce high-quality AI-generated audio content using text-to-speech and speech-to-speech synthesis. Resemble Localize, our multilingual localization tool, translates text and can convert your AI voice into up to 100 l...

Jammable

Jammable

jammable.com

Create AI covers using AI in seconds with Jammable, with hundreds of community uploaded AI voice models available for creative use now!

Roboflow

Roboflow

roboflow.com

With just a few dozen example images, you can train a working, state-of-the-art computer vision model in less than 24 hours. Roboflow creates software-as-a-service products to make building with computer vision easy. Over 250,000 developers use Roboflow to manage image data, annotate and label dat...

Landing AI

Landing AI

landing.ai

Computer Vision Made Super Easy. Create and deploy your computer vision system in minutes. No complex programming or AI experience needed.

Hour One

Hour One

hourone.ai

Hour One revolutionizes content creation for businesses by centralizing all workflows in one AI-powered platform. We boast the market's most lifelike avatars, featuring natural movements that vividly animate your business messages. Our templates, customizable to any brand, empower teams to craft per...

AssemblyAI

AssemblyAI

assemblyai.com

AssemblyAI is a Speech AI company focused on building new state-of-the-art AI models that can transcribe and understand human speech. Our customers, such as CallRail, Fireflies, and Spotify, choose AssemblyAI to build incredible new AI-powered experiences and products based on voice data. AssemblyA...

OpenAI

OpenAI

openai.com

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more t...

Muse.ai

Muse.ai

muse.ai

muse.ai is a Video Search company that is building an Advanced Artificial Intelligence to organize the world’s video.

Gladia

Gladia

gladia.io

Powered by generative AI, Gladia is an Audio Intelligence API distinguished by exceptional accuracy and speed of transcription, extended multilingual capabilities, and state-of-the-art features, including speaker diarization and word-level timestamps. Unlock the full potential of your data with AI ...

Shownotes

Shownotes

shownotes.io

Generate landing page with summary, 7 points & memorable quote. Transcribe Audio file with Whisper. Transcribe French, German, Chinese & many more. Convert your thoughts into a blog post. Supports Youtube, Spotify, Spreaker & Buzzsprout. Supports Audio formats mp3, mp4, mpeg, mpga, m4a, wav, or...

SuperAnnotate

SuperAnnotate

superannotate.com

SuperAnnotate is the leading platform for building, fine-tuning, iterating, and managing your AI models faster with the highest-quality training data. With advanced annotation and QA tools, data curation, automation features, native integrations, and data governance, we enable enterprises to build d...

Symbl.ai

Symbl.ai

symbl.ai

Symbl.ai | The Real-time AI Infrastructure for Human Conversations Get access to state of the art understanding and generative models built for all types of communication data to transform unstructured conversations into knowledge, events and insights.

PodcastAI

PodcastAI

podcastai.com

PodcastAI is a platform that uses advanced AI tools to streamline podcast production by offering features like quick transcription, speaker identification, meta-data generation, and enabling AI host interactions.

V7

V7

v7labs.com

V7 offers a complete toolkit for your training data engine: Automated labeling tools, models in the loop, annotation services, and a powerful API. The world's best deep learning teams use V7 Darwin to orchestrate their data through models and humans to generate ground truth.

Phonexia

Phonexia

phonexia.com

Phonexia is an innovative Czech software company founded in 2006 with a vision to unlock voice potential with voice biometrics and speech recognition technologies. Through its close relationship with a renowned speech research group at the Brno University of Technology, Phonexia is transforming the ...

Jupitrr

Jupitrr

jupitrr.com

Jupitrr is an AI Video Maker that helps creators make content marketing videos 10X faster by automating video editing work, e.g stock footage generation, subtitles generation, auto-trimming, and many more!

PromptSmart

PromptSmart

promptsmart.com

PromptSmart is a teleprompter app that follows your voice, helping you make videos or presentations. PromptSmart is the first ever teleprompter app with voice recognition - the most advanced public speaking tool! Launching August 2014! PromptSmart was born out of a passion for public speaking. The...

