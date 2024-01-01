Data Deposit Box is one of the world’s leading cloud backup and storage providers for IT Resellers, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). The company’s patented technology allows SMB’s to backup and manage an unlimited number of devices (including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Synology and QNAP NAS) with one, easy to use app. Since 2002, over 350,000 users and 200+ partners, in 53 countries, have trusted Data Deposit Box to bring them Protection Peace of Mind™. The company’s patented technology is backed by an industry leading Protection Guarantee™.

Website: datadepositbox.com

