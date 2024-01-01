Data Deposit Box

Data Deposit Box

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: datadepositbox.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Data Deposit Box on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Data Deposit Box is one of the world’s leading cloud backup and storage providers for IT Resellers, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). The company’s patented technology allows SMB’s to backup and manage an unlimited number of devices (including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Synology and QNAP NAS) with one, easy to use app. Since 2002, over 350,000 users and 200+ partners, in 53 countries, have trusted Data Deposit Box to bring them Protection Peace of Mind™. The company’s patented technology is backed by an industry leading Protection Guarantee™.
Categories:
Business
Online Backup Software

Website: datadepositbox.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Data Deposit Box. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Multcloud

Multcloud

multcloud.com

IONOS

IONOS

ionos.com

Backblaze

Backblaze

backblaze.com

Sync

Sync

sync.com

IDrive

IDrive

idrive.com

NinjaRMM

NinjaRMM

ninjaone.com

OpenDrive

OpenDrive

opendrive.com

Datto

Datto

datto.com

Aruba Cloud

Aruba Cloud

arubacloud.com

SugarSync

SugarSync

sugarsync.com

SimpleBackups

SimpleBackups

simplebackups.com

Carbonite

Carbonite

carbonite.com

You Might Also Like

ScalePad Backup Radar EU

ScalePad Backup Radar EU

scalepad.com

Box

Box

box.com

ScalePad Backup Radar US

ScalePad Backup Radar US

scalepad.com

Cove Data Protection

Cove Data Protection

n-able.com

ContractZen

ContractZen

contractzen.com

Druva

Druva

druva.com

Bookedin

Bookedin

bookedin.com

Datto

Datto

datto.com

ScopeStack

ScopeStack

scopestack.io

ChaadHR

ChaadHR

chaadhr.com

Carbonite

Carbonite

carbonite.com

MyPCBackup

MyPCBackup

mypcbackup.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy