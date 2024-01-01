Dashbot is an AI-powered Conversational Data Platform designed to extract actionable insights from customer interactions at scale. It serves as a strategic tool in transforming multi-channel conversational data to drive better customer experiences for a diverse range of use cases. Dashbot unifies siloed data sources across a whole organization, pulling insights from dark data and customer surveys or fashioning existing conversational data to enhance chatbot performance. It serves as a central hub, converting unstructured conversational data into a unified, actionable format for the whole organization. The platform comes equipped with no-code automation tools to facilitate data exploration and extraction of insights, allowing teams to focus on data-driven actions for organizational improvement. Dashbot enables visualization of the full multichannel customer journey by integrating customer experience channels, thereby enhancing user experience optimization. It is used across various industries by customer experience teams, conversational AI teams, and digital teams to drive data-fueled improvements. It helps users leverage a data-first strategy and accelerate innovation by optimizing Natural Language Processing data models using its advanced Machine Learning capabilities. The platform also enables enrichment of Customer Experience and Employee Experience for limitless possibilities in conversational AI.

Website: dashbot.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Dashbot. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.