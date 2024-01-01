Top Dan.com Alternatives
Zoho Mail
zoho.com
Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses. It has an in-built collaboration platform to enable the entire organization to share and communicate seamlessly within Inbox. It is a blend of classic email and the modern collaboration tools promoting the use of comments, likes and sharing...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
GoDaddy
godaddy.com
GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware.As of June 2020, GoDaddy has more than 20 million customers and over 7,000 employees worldwide. The company is known for its advertising on ...
Hostinger
hostinger.com
Choose your web hosting solution and make the perfect website! From shared hosting and domains to VPS - we have all you need for online success.
Google Domains
domains.google
Find your place online with a domain from Google, powered by Google reliability, security and performance.
Namecheap
namecheap.com
Namecheap, Inc. is an ICANN-accredited domain name registrar, which provides domain name registration and web hosting, based in Phoenix, Arizona, US. Namecheap is a budget hosting provider with 11 million registered users and 10 million domains.
SiteGround
siteground.com
SiteGround is the largest independent website hosting platform trusted by the owners of over 2.8 million domains worldwide. With a focus on web speed and security, SiteGround’s hosting service includes simple but powerful website management tools and unique in-house solutions that make websites run ...
Bluehost
bluehost.com
Bluehost, a Newfold Digital company, is a trusted partner for WordPress users. Founded in 2003, Bluehost enables novices and experts alike to create and maintain a web presence with reliable web hosting, eCommerce tools, marketing applications, automated security, and WordPress tools. Its one-stop d...
DreamHost
dreamhost.com
Improve your search engine rankings and drive more customers to your website with do-it-yourself tools, insights, and a personalized step-by-step SEO plan. DreamHost SEO Toolkit features include - ... Show More Comprehensive Website Audit - Personalized SEO Plan with Tasks - Weekly & Monthly Progres...
OVHcloud
ovhcloud.com
OVH, legally OVH Groupe SAS, is a French cloud computing company which offers VPS, dedicated servers and other web services. As of 2016 OVH owned the world's largest data center in surface area. As of 2019, it was the largest hosting provider in Europe, and the third largest in the world based on ph...
Krystal
krystal.uk
Krystal is an internet services company started in 2002 specialising in cutting-edge tools and services for businesses around the world. We do things differently, offering premium solutions that are sustainable without sacrificing performance. Today we’re the UK’s largest independent web hosting com...
Gandi
gandi.net
➤ Email, web hosting, SSL certificate ✅ It all begins with a domain name ✅ Buy the perfect domain name among our 750 extensions!
Hover
hover.com
Find the perfect domain name for your idea at Hover. All domains come with industry-leading customer support and free WHOIS privacy. Name your passion today!
Webnode
webnode.com
Create your own website for free! You can create an amazing website with Webnode in just minutes. Join our 45 million users and build one yourself.
NameSilo
namesilo.com
NameSilo LLC is an American Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. It is owned by NameSilo Technologies Corp., which is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (an alternative stock exchange for micro-cap and emerging companies). NameSilo is an ICANN-...
HostGator
hostgator.com
HostGator is a leading provider of secure and affordable web hosting. Discover why thousands of customers trust us to handle their website hosting needs.
GreenGeeks
greengeeks.com
Web Hosting that's fast, secure & eco-friendly. The Internet is a huge polluter of the environment. Start hosting your website on the world's leading eco-friendly web hosting provider and make a positive impact on the environment!
Domain.com
domain.com
Finding the perfect website domain is as easy as 1-2-3. Buy a domain name, build and host a website, and enjoy our professional online marketing tools.
Afternic
afternic.com
Afternic, a GoDaddy company, the world’s largest full service premier domain marketplace.
Sav
sav.com
Cheap domain name registrations, domain backordering for 100+ TLDs and a large premium and auction domain marketplace.
Name.com
name.com
Name.com is in Denver and offers domain names, web hosting and super easy websites. Unicorns and rainbows come standard with our customer support.
A2 Hosting
a2hosting.com
A2 Hosting is your high powered Web Hosting provider. Host your site on their fine tuned SwiftServer platform featuring a Turbo Server option for up to 20X faster page loads compared to competing solutions. A2 Hosting has a solution for your needs whether you need Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, V...
HugeDomains
hugedomains.com
HugeDomains is the world leader in premium domains names. Find the perfect domain today.
Regery
regery.com
Cheap domain registration. SSL certificates, WordPress hosting, website monitoring. Choose and buy a domain in 1 click. ✯ Instant registration in most domain areas
OnlyDomains
onlydomains.com
OnlyDomains is the simplest way to register a domain or build a website. Founded in 2009 we are all about ✓ affordable prices ✓ a great user experience ✓ 5-star customer service
Crazy Domains
crazydomains.com
Crazy Domains provides domain names, hosting, online marketing and business products to 100,000's of businesses and individuals worldwide.
101domain
101domain.com
101domain helps corporations create, maintain, and protect their online presence with our Corporate Domain Service, which includes domain registration and management, as well as legal resources that inform them of any pertinent law changes, and refer them to lawyers who specialize in various domain-...
DNSimple
dnsimple.com
DNSimple helps you manage your Domains and DNS. Simple Domains with registration, transfer and renewal. Simple DNS with Enterprise-grade DNS services for all of our users and Simple SSL to secure your domains with SSL certificates in three easy steps. DNSimple it's also a new approach on how to mana...
HostPapa
hostpapa.com
Best web hosting & domain name registration. Start your website with HostPapa & get the best 24/7 support on all our web hosting plans.
Zomro
zomro.com
Join Zomro.com! Our company offers a wide range of services: hosting, VPS, Forex VPS, dedicated servers, FTP storage, domain registration, protection from DDOS attacks, VPN services and much more. We have been working since 2014. Our servers are located in the Netherlands, and the team in Ukraine, L...