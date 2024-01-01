Daft Art is an AI-powered tool that enables users to quickly and easily create high-quality album covers. It utilizes curated aesthetics and provides visual ways to interact with AI to generate as many artworks as needed until the desired look is achieved. Users can customize the artwork text by editing the album title and artist name, and the final artwork is delivered in a high-resolution format with the correct aspect ratio. Additionally, users are able to preview the artwork on a real device before deciding on the final look and it is ready for uploading to all streaming platforms. Daft Art also provides sample covers made by other artists to give users an idea of what the final artwork might look like. With Daft Art, users can create an artwork they will be proud of.

Website: daftart.ai

