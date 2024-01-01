Cypress

Cypress is a front end automated testing tool, created for the modern web. It provides better, faster, and more reliable testing for anything that runs in a browser. Built on an entirely new architecture, Cypress runs in the same run-loop as the application being tested - and it works on any front-end framework or website. The open-source Cypress app handles modern JavaScript frameworks especially well. Cypress Cloud is a hosted service that aggregates and applies powerful intelligence from past Cypress app test runs to support better CI failure debugging workflows, test suite analytics, and intelligent CI orchestration capabilities that improve developer velocity while reducing CI costs.
Categories:
Software Development
Software Testing Tools

