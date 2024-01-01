Banking built with on-chain primitives for web3 founders and teams. Stablecoins have enabled a new paradigm of companies and employees around that world that have raised capital in USDC and also pay their employees around the world in USDC. For these businesses and professionals, the financial stack for expenses management, payouts and accounting has new challenges and Cypher is solving this.

Website: cypherhq.io

