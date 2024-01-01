Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Cucumber on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Cucumber merges specification and test documentation into one cohesive whole.

Website: cucumber.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cucumber. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.