Cryo Mix is an online AI mixing and mastering tool designed to enhance the quality of vocal tracks. With a user-friendly interface, the tool allows users to upload their raw vocal, beat, and backing vocal files for processing. Using cutting-edge AI technology, Cryo Mix automatically analyzes and processes the uploaded files to deliver professional-quality mixing and mastering results. The tool offers a range of features and options, such as adjusting vocal volume, advanced mix settings, and the ability to add backing/adlib layers. It supports various file formats like WAV and MP3, and users can track the progress of the processing stages. Cryo Mix emphasizes reliability and instant results, providing artists with an efficient solution for improving their rap mixes. While primarily focused on rap, the tool is also working on adding support for other music styles. Developed by Cryo (Craig McAllister), a platinum-certified engineer with a background in electronics and electrical engineering, Cryo Mix has been trusted by industry professionals and artists with millions of streams. The tool is designed to cater to the needs of artists, offering a fast-paced and high-quality mixing and mastering service to help them keep up with the demands of the music industry. In addition to AI mixing and mastering, Cryo Mix also offers other AI-powered tools like AI Audio Separator for extracting stems and AI Beat Optimizer for enhancing instrumental tracks.

Website: cryo-mix.com

