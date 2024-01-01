Crezco is the open banking payment solution designed for online invoices. We eliminate card fees and slow settlement times, saving you money, time spent reconciling, and improving your cashflow. You can also use Crezco’s bulk payment to securely pay suppliers and staff all around the world from a single bank authentication. We are the first account-to-account payments solution to handle international payments, as well as domestic payments, send or receive payments in 60+ currencies with some of the best rates on the market.

Website: crezco.com

