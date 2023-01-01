WebCatalog

Top Crazy Egg Alternatives

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...

Sentry

Sentry

sentry.io

For software teams, Sentry is essential for monitoring application code health. From Error tracking to Performance monitoring, developers can see clearer, solve quicker, and learn continuously about their applications - from the frontend to the backend. Loved by over 3.5 million developers and more ...

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...

Microsoft Clarity

Microsoft Clarity

clarity.microsoft.com

See what your users want—with Clarity. Clarity is a free, easy-to-use tool that captures how real people actually use your site. Setup is easy and you'll start getting data in minutes.

ClickFunnels

ClickFunnels

clickfunnels.com

Clickfunnels is one of the world’s most popular online sales funnel platforms where users can quickly and easily create beautiful sales pages that convert visitors into leads and paying customers. No tech, design, or coding experience necessary. Hundreds of plug n’ play templates at your fingertips....

EngageBay

EngageBay

engagebay.com

EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay off...

Amplitude

Amplitude

amplitude.com

Amplitude is a product analytics platform that helps businesses to track visitors with the help of collaborative analytics. The platform uses behavioral reports to understand users' interactions with products and provides insights to accelerate work on a real-time basis.

Zoho PageSense

Zoho PageSense

zoho.com

Conversion Optimization and Personalization Platform. Measure your key website metrics, understand your visitors' online behavior, and give them a personalized website experience to boost conversions.

Optimizely

Optimizely

optimizely.com

Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...

FullStory

FullStory

fullstory.com

FullStory is your digital experience analytics platform for on-the-fly funnels, pixel-perfect replay, custom events, heat maps, advanced search, Dev Tools, and more.

WebinarJam

WebinarJam

home.webinarjam.com

Increase your sales and attendance with the only webinar system that produces a complete live stream event from registration to replay. WebinarJam has more features, no downloads, and is the most dramatic improvement to Live Casting, Event Streaming, and Webinar Broadcasting ever released to the pub...

Leadpages

Leadpages

leadpages.com

Leadpages® is a no-code website and landing page builder designed to help small businesses get online quickly and easily. Equipped with a complete conversion toolkit, the platform simplifies the lead generation process so you can scale and grow your online business. Whether you’re a tech-savvy marke...

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia ...

Unbounce

Unbounce

unbounce.com

Unbounce is a Canadian software company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The company produces landing pages for websites, and is the host of the annual Call to Action Conference.

Pendo

Pendo

pendo.io

Pendo helps you deliver better software experiences for happier and more productive users and employees. Pendo helps product teams ask and answer questions like: What features are customers or employees interacting with? Which are they ignoring? What parts of the product are driving delight or frust...

Yandex Metrica

Yandex Metrica

metrica.yandex.com

Yandex.Metrica is a free web analytics service offered by Yandex that tracks and reports website traffic. Yandex launched the service in 2008 and made it public in 2009.As of 2019, Yandex.Metrica is the third most widely used web analytics service on the web.

AppMetrica

AppMetrica

yandex.com

AppMetrica is an affordable and reliable (yes, it is possible) all-in-one mobile app analytics tool that provides a comprehensive analysis of your mobile app user behavior, in-app revenue, mobile acquisition campaigns and crashlytics. Launched in 2013, it enables over 60 000 mobile apps like Azur Ga...

LogRocket

LogRocket

logrocket.com

Modern Frontend Monitoring and Product Analytics. LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience

Instabug

Instabug

instabug.com

Instabug is a software company that provides bug reporting, app performance monitoring, crash reporting, in-app chats, and user surveys for mobile apps. The company founded in 2014.As of September 2019, Instabug has reached over 25,000 companies, 400 millions reported issues and feedbacks received, ...

PostHog

PostHog

posthog.com

PostHog is the open-source, all-in-one platform that helps engineers build better products. We enable software teams to capture events, perform analytics, record user sessions, conduct experiments and deploy new features, all in one platform. - DESIGN BETTER: Robust product analytics. Multivariate A...

Chartbeat

Chartbeat

chartbeat.com

Chartbeat is a technology company that provides data and analytics to global publishers. The company was started in 2009 and is headquartered in New York City, US. The software as a service (SaaS) company integrates code into the websites of publishers, media companies and news organizations to trac...

Heap

Heap

heap.io

Heap offers a smarter way to build digital products. With comprehensive data collection and structured processes, Heap helps Product Managers understand their users, make data-driven decisions, and craft delightful digital experiences.

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...

Contentsquare

Contentsquare

contentsquare.com

Contentsquare moves beyond traditional analytics to enable an unprecedented understanding of the customer experience that transforms your business. With intuitive technology that reveals the behavior, intent and attitude of any and every user, we enable businesses to deliver more human experiences q...

Convert.com

Convert.com

convert.com

A/B Testing Software Convert.com - the best solution for Agencies and eCommerce companies that focus on Convert Rate Optimization using A/B testing software, multivariate testing software or split testing software.

Lucky Orange

Lucky Orange

luckyorange.com

Lucky Orange can help you understand why your website is getting traffic that doesn’t convert into sales or leads. Our conversion rate optimization tools have been trusted by more than 450,000 websites around the world to gain insight into what people are doing on their website. Increase your sales ...

Smartlook

Smartlook

smartlook.com

Analyze user behavior in ways never possible before. Smartlook is the missing puzzle piece in analyzing user behavior. Get real qualitative insights that help you improve your mobile app and website.

Flywheel

Flywheel

getflywheel.com

The all-in-one WordPress agency hosting platform. Manage your client’s WordPress websites in one place, earn recurring revenue, and continuously delight them.

Plerdy

Plerdy

plerdy.com

Conversion Rate Optimization Tools Track, analyze, and convert your visitors into buyers Try it free 4.9/5 4.5/5 4.9/5 Our products

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

salesmanago.com

SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...

Session Rewind

Session Rewind

sessionrewind.com

Optimize your web experience with video recordings of user behavior. Accurately record every session and issue for just $14/month.

Workbooks

Workbooks

workbooks.com

Workbooks CRM joins up your entire business, helping everyone work better, work together, and work in the right way with a single cloud-based system. Marketing can generate more high-quality leads, sales can close more deals, finance can invoice quickly and easily, and support can deliver exceptiona...

AutoOptimize

AutoOptimize

autooptimize.ai

Optimize Your Website Through Automated A/B Tests. AutoOptimize provides you with 50 high-performing templated A/B tests that have been proven to increase conversion rate up to 30% within 90 days.

Apptimize

Apptimize

apptimize.com

Apptimize, An Airship Company, helps brands rapidly iterate to make amazing user experiences across all their digital channels through A/B Testing and Feature Release Management with a mobile-first lens. Because Apptimize comes from mobile, we are particularly positioned to move fast, overcome great...

AB Tasty

AB Tasty

abtasty.com

AB Tasty is a fast-growing provider of AI-powered experimentation, personalization and feature management solutions, helping businesses drive revenue, fast.

UXtweak

UXtweak

uxtweak.com

UXtweak is a UX research platform ready to help you with whatever challenges you throw at it. If you ever wondered what your users think and feel regarding your website, app, or prototype, you don’t have to guess anymore. There are many tools available through the UXtweak platform, including complex...

Dragonfly AI

Dragonfly AI

dragonflyai.co

Optimise the performance of your content with the power of AI. Our predictive heatmaps instantly show you what grabs your audience’s attention first across any content, helping you to make data-inf... Show More rmed decisions, without slowing you down. • Get real-time insight that uncovers what real...

Analytics Toolkit

Analytics Toolkit

analytics-toolkit.com

Analytics Toolkit is a web analytics software made to automate daily Google Analytics tasks set up, auditing, maintenance, and analysis for analyzing and optimizing online marketing campaigns.

TruConversion

TruConversion

truconversion.com

TruConversion an all in one analytical application to help identify and fix conversion pain points by finding out the WHY behind visitor/user's behavior.

Neurons

Neurons

neuronsinc.com

Predicting human behavior. Predict customer responses, attention and behavior in seconds through neuroscience and our AI tool. A/B testing by trial and error is slow and inefficient. Stop burning budget on campaigns that fail to spark action.

Kartra

Kartra

home.kartra.com

Your Online Business Made Easy - Create, market & launch online without hiring a team of copywriters, web developers, designers or system integrators!

UserWise

UserWise

userwise.io

UserWise is the most advanced liveops engine available for games, allowing studios to retain their players for life. UserWise puts the power in your hands with advanced segmentation tools, an intuitive liveops calendar, a visual campaign builder, and customizable frameworks.

Squeaky

Squeaky

squeaky.ai

The privacy-first customer insights platform. Squeaky helps you grow your business, by building better digital experiences. Our all-in-one tool includes analytics, session recording, feedback and heatmaps.

Flagsmith

Flagsmith

flagsmith.com

Feature Flag & Remote Config Service. Release features with confidence; manage feature flags across web, mobile, and server side applications. Use our hosted API, deploy to your own private cloud, or run on-premises.

Silktide

Silktide

silktide.com

Silktide gives you everything you need to make your website better, with automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing in one platform. Silktide is used by thousands of customers to analyze tens of millions of websites every year. We cover almost every aspect of your w...

Bloomreach

Bloomreach

bloomreach.com

The Digital Experience Platform Built for Commerce. Bloomreach solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI and predictive decisioning, so you can deliver magical experiences that convert on any channel and every journey.

Insightech

Insightech

insightech.com

Insightech provides digital teams with clear digital experience insights unhindered by sampled or incomplete data. With Insightech you get all the tools to do thorough marketing reporting, page content analysis, conversion funnel optimisation and website re-platforming in one easy-to-install and run...

FullSession

FullSession

fullsession.io

FullSession helps companies understand how their customers interact with their website through a comprehensive digital experience platform. We provide you with the necessary tools to identify user friction points, drop outs, and see insights behind every user interaction with your website. FullSessi...

EyeQuant

EyeQuant

eyequant.com

EyeQuant is a predictive artificial intelligence that visually highlights what people see, where they look first and how much of their attention is captured by specific elements of your design.

UXCam

UXCam

uxcam.com

UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative ...

Fluid Ads

Fluid Ads

fluidads.com

At Fluid Ads we offer two service options, each of which includes the following benefits. Fluid Ads provide the ability to: - Create stunning digital display adverts using our Ad Builder tool. - Precisely target the audiences you want to reach anywhere in the world at any time with our industry-lead...

Testeum

Testeum

testeum.com

Improve User Retention, UX and usability from your web or mobile app. Get user testing from a global network of passionate crowdtesters. Optimize your web or mobile app for flawless performance.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace

dynatrace.com

Dynatrace exists to make software work perfectly. Our platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver so...

Mouseflow

Mouseflow

mouseflow.com

Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool used by more than 210.000 digital marketing, UX, Product, Startups and Enterprise clients to optimize their website experiences. With Mouseflow, you can: • Find out what happens between your visitors' clicks by watching video recordings of their sessions. • Bui...

Userback

Userback

userback.io

#1 VISUAL USER FEEDBACK PLATFORM User Feedback is [@#!#+$?%] Hard. That’s why 20,000+ software teams choose Userback to automate, streamline and structure their feedback loops, from collection to closure. - Enrich feedback with contextual in-app video and screen capture - Prioritize the features a...

WalkMe US

WalkMe US

walkme.com

The Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) of WalkMe™ enables your business to simplify the online experience and eliminate user confusion.

Statsig

Statsig

statsig.com

From simple A/B tests to advanced experiments, fast growing companies use Statsig to accelerate their growth.

Zipy.ai

Zipy.ai

zipy.ai

Zipy is a trusted digital experience platform which combines session replay, frontend error monitoring, product analytics and prioritisation into one while ensuring privacy and security. What can you do with Zipy? > Understand user behaviour to avoid churn > Monitor live users and real time errors t...

SiteSpect

SiteSpect

sitespect.com

SiteSpect is the A/B testing and optimization solution where you can A/B test your ideas, discover insights, and personalize the entire customer journey.

Splitbee

Splitbee

splitbee.io

Track and optimize your online business with Splitbee. Analytics, Funnels, Automations, A/B Testing and more.

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.