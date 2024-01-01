Insurance data can be a beast. Let’s tame it together. We're the easiest way to integrate insurance data from your users without having them leave your own web app. Interacting with insurance across a variety of carriers should be undifferentiated heavy lifting - a piece of infrastructure like Stripe, Twilio, or AWS that "just works"in the background while your business focuses on what makes it different. We provide programmatic building blocks to make this a reality, putting a carrier-neutral API and tooling on top of insurance, starting with policy access (think Plaid, but for your insurance company) and monitoring.

Website: covie.com

