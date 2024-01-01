Covie

Covie

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: covie.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Covie on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Insurance data can be a beast. Let’s tame it together. We're the easiest way to integrate insurance data from your users without having them leave your own web app. Interacting with insurance across a variety of carriers should be undifferentiated heavy lifting - a piece of infrastructure like Stripe, Twilio, or AWS that "just works"in the background while your business focuses on what makes it different. We provide programmatic building blocks to make this a reality, putting a carrier-neutral API and tooling on top of insurance, starting with policy access (think Plaid, but for your insurance company) and monitoring.

Website: covie.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Covie. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

EventsX

EventsX

eventsx.com

Cloudcraft

Cloudcraft

cloudcraft.co

Everfit

Everfit

everfit.io

ShipStation

ShipStation

shipstation.com

Textable

Textable

textable.co

Optymize

Optymize

optymize.io

Influentials

Influentials

influentials.com

Delta Dental

Delta Dental

deltadental.com

Policybazaar

Policybazaar

policybazaar.com

Nurx

Nurx

nurx.com

FleetWorks

FleetWorks

fleetworks.ai

The Zebra

The Zebra

thezebra.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy