Top Covey Alternatives
Indeed
indeed.com
Indeed is an American worldwide employment-related search engine for job listings launched in November 2004. It is a subsidiary of Japan's Recruit Co. Ltd. and is co-headquartered in Austin, Texas and Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices around the world. As a single-topic search engine, it...
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. ...
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla...
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Recognized by Gartner as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in APAC, Darwinbox is a new-age cloud-based HRMS. Backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, & Endiya Partners, Darwinbox powers the HR Tech experience of 900K+ employees across 350+ global enterprises.
Handshake
joinhandshake.com
Handshake for Employers is the only all-in-one early talent recruiting platform with access to 10m+ responsive students and alumni. Across universities, community colleges, and alternative education programs (bootcamps, corporate learning programs), when students look for meaningful work that aligns...
Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Faster hires, Better hiring. Zoho Recruit is a cloud based applicant tracking system that’s built to provide diverse, end-to-end hiring solutions for staffing agencies, corporate HRs and temporary workforce. With our intuitive recruiting software, make hiring effortless.
LinkedIn Recruiter
linkedin.com
Use the LinkedIn Recruiter app to stay on top of your recruiting when you’re on the go. Quickly respond to candidates as soon as they reply to your messages. Search LinkedIn’s entire network of 645M+ members and contact the right people for your open roles — all from your phone. Pick up work where y...
Paychex
paychex.com
Paychex Flex® is an all-in-one HR solution designed with simplicity in mind. With technology that grows and changes with your business, Paychex has the right combination of innovative business solutions and dedicated support to help you reach your goals, wherever your business is going.•Hire, pay, ...
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive effi...
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate t...
Bullhorn
bullhorn.com
Bullhorn is the global leader in software for the staffing industry. More than 10,000 companies rely on Bullhorn’s cloud-based platform to power their staffing processes from start to finish. Headquartered in Boston, with offices around the world, Bullhorn is founder-led and employs more than 1,000 ...
Breezy HR
breezy.hr
A modern, effortless end-to-end recruiting product you and your team will . Breezy streamlines your entire hiring process; giving you more time to connect with candidates by automating manual tasks like job posts, advertising on job boards, interview scheduling & follow-ups. Your hiring process will...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can b...
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring ea...
Wellfound
wellfound.com
Wellfound (formerly AngelList Talent) AngelList is a U.S. website for startups, angel investors, and job-seekers looking to work at startups. Created in 2010, the platform has a mission to democratize the investment process and to help startups with their challenges in fundraising and talent. It st...
Manatal
manatal.com
Manatal is the next generation of recruitment software. Easy to implement and built with the latest technologies, the platform was designed to streamline and simplify recruitment processes from sourcing to onboarding and beyond. Hire better and faster by funneling your recruitment channels into one ...
Factorial HR
factorialhr.com
Factorial is the all-in-one software that helps you manage time, talent, and documents in one centralized system saving you time, eliminating mistakes, and leading you to success. Factorial cloud-based HR Software is designed for Small and Medium businesses (SMBs), you will forget spreadsheets by so...
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse Software (commonly known as Greenhouse) is an American technology company headquartered in New York City that provides a recruiting software as a service. It was founded in 2012 by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. The company raised $2.7 million in a seed round in 2013, $7.5 million in its S...
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is the smart HR software for growing businesses. With Freshteam, you can attract, hire and onboard new hires, offboard exiting employees, manage employee information, and time off - all in one place. Freshteam helps attract and source top talent through various channels - a quickly customi...
Teamtailor
teamtailor.com
Whether you're hiring one person a year or several thousand, Teamtailor is your all-in-one recruitment software that companies and candidates love. Our easy-to-use, candidate-focused software gives you all the tools you need to recruit better, including automated triggers, analytics, generative AI, ...
SignalHire
signalhire.com
SignalHire is the best and easiest way to get contact info on anyone on the web. Whether you're a recruiter or sourcer, sales or marketing manager you must have SignalHire ready at hand. Source across 350+ mln profiles aggregated from all around the web on SignalHire, use the browser extension to un...
Recruitee
recruitee.com
Recruitee is a business producing or selling computer "software as a service "(Saas.) The software functions as an applicant tracking system for handling applications for jobs. It includes a careers site edititing system for employer branding, a plugin for sourcing (personnel) (otherwise called recr...
Recruit CRM
recruitcrm.io
Recruit CRM is an Applicant Tracking System. Recruit CRM is used in over 60 countries and has powerful features like resume parser, mobile app, API integration, an email client, and hundreds of free jobs boards.
Bayt
bayt.com
Our AI-powered CV Search tool allows you to access the largest database of CVs in the Middle East with over 41,700,000 CVs. You'll also be able to use 33 filters including criteria specific to the Middle East, visa status, nationality, and country of educational degree. Additionally, you'll be able ...
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting a...
CareerBuilder
careerbuilder.com
An intuitive applicant tracking system to help you streamline your recruitment process and attract quality candidates.
JobDiva
jobdiva.com
JobDiva is the top recruiting and staffing ATS, CRM, and VMS focused on your success! JobDiva offers recruiters unlimited free training of its staffing & recruiting solution, including resume aggregation and applicant tracking. Request your free demo with JobDiva today!
Crelate
crelate.com
Crelate is a modern, fast, full-featured applicant tracking, recruiting CRM, and talent relationship management solution built specifically for retained search agencies, executive search firms & professional corporate recruiters. Crelate offers all of the features busy recruiters want such as Outloo...
Vincere
vincere.io
Vincere is the Recruitment Operating System: the modern OS purpose-built for recruitment & staffing agencies worldwide. Launch with our powerful core suite of modules. Then expand your tech capabilities with pre-integrated Access Group products from Website Design (powered by Volcanic) to Screening ...
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is the leading HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Its smart technology streamlines HR tasks so franchise and business owners can move fast, reduce labor costs, and simplify operations—all in one place. 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant brands—including Burg...