Bringing physical collectibles to the blockchain. Courtyard stores physical collectibles (trading cards, sneakers, watches, etc.) in secured vaults, creates a 3D representation of the asset and mints it as an NFT on the blockchain. We’ve partnered with one of the largest security companies in the world to store collectibles. Once the physical collectible has been received and tokenized by Courtyard, users can: - Trade their NFT on any Ethereum compatible marketplace - Hold their valued collections as NFTs and connect with other collectors - Burn their NFT on Courtyard’s website to redeem the underlying asset (Courtyard will ship redeemed collectibles in 150+ countries).

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Courtyard.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

