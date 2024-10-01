Top cord Alternatives
Indeed
indeed.com
Indeed is an American worldwide employment-related search engine for job listings launched in November 2004. It is a subsidiary of Japan's Recruit Co. Ltd. and is co-headquartered in Austin, Texas and Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices around the world. As a single-topic search engine, it...
Naukiri
naukri.com
Connect with 20,000+ employers. Apply to millions of job opportunities across top companies, industries and locations on India's No.1 jo site. Apply online. Post CV today.
Glassdoor
glassdoor.com
Glassdoor is a website where current and former employees anonymously review companies. Glassdoor also allows users to anonymously submit and view salaries as well as search and apply for jobs on its platform. In 2018, the company was acquired by the Japanese firm, Recruit Holdings, for US$1.2 bill...
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Recognized by Gartner as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in APAC, Darwinbox is a new-age cloud-based HRMS. Backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, & Endiya Partners, Darwinbox powers the HR Tech experience of 900K+ employees across 350+ global enterprises.
Handshake
joinhandshake.com
Handshake for Employers is the only all-in-one early talent recruiting platform with access to 10m+ responsive students and alumni. Across universities, community colleges, and alternative education programs (bootcamps, corporate learning programs), when students look for meaningful work that aligns...
ZipRecruiter
ziprecruiter.com
Rated #1 by employers in the U.S.*, ZipRecruiter simplifies applicant tracking, letting you easily manage, screen, and rate candidates. The dashboard allows you to view profiles, resumes, cover letters, and more. You can even integrate your own applicant tracking system so your team can use the syst...
Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Faster hires, Better hiring. Zoho Recruit is a cloud based applicant tracking system that’s built to provide diverse, end-to-end hiring solutions for staffing agencies, corporate HRs and temporary workforce. With our intuitive recruiting software, make hiring effortless.
LinkedIn Recruiter
linkedin.com
Use the LinkedIn Recruiter app to stay on top of your recruiting when you’re on the go. Quickly respond to candidates as soon as they reply to your messages. Search LinkedIn’s entire network of 645M+ members and contact the right people for your open roles — all from your phone. Pick up work where y...
Monster
monster.com
Monster is your source for jobs and career opportunities. Search for jobs, read career advice from Monster's job experts, and find hiring and recruiting advice.
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring ea...
Wellfound
wellfound.com
Wellfound (formerly AngelList Talent) AngelList is a U.S. website for startups, angel investors, and job-seekers looking to work at startups. Created in 2010, the platform has a mission to democratize the investment process and to help startups with their challenges in fundraising and talent. It st...
Manatal
manatal.com
Manatal is the next generation of recruitment software. Easy to implement and built with the latest technologies, the platform was designed to streamline and simplify recruitment processes from sourcing to onboarding and beyond. Hire better and faster by funneling your recruitment channels into one ...
Job Today
jobtoday.com
Job Today — recruitment & job search service. Apply to 10 jobs in Vietnam. New vacancies are added daily. Get set up in seconds & start chatting with employers in minutes!
Remote
remote.com
Remote is your all-in-one solution for managing and paying full-time employees and contract workers worldwide. Our platform handles international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance across numerous countries. No matter where your team is located, Remote ensures the best experienc...
Snagajob
snagajob.com
Snagajob is the #1 free, easy job finder app to find part-time jobs and full-time jobs, make job applications easier, get great career advice and more. Great for students, teens or anyone who needs flexible hours. Plus, Snagajob is better than Indeed, Monster or ZipRecruiter because we only have hou...
SignalHire
signalhire.com
SignalHire is the best and easiest way to get contact info on anyone on the web. Whether you're a recruiter or sourcer, sales or marketing manager you must have SignalHire ready at hand. Source across 350+ mln profiles aggregated from all around the web on SignalHire, use the browser extension to un...
Otta
otta.com
Only matches tailored to your preferences. Only the most exciting, innovative and fast-moving companies. Otta helps you find that job. The one that's your perfect match. Discover your top recommendations at exciting startups now.
Dice
dice.com
AI Cover Letter Generation is here! Enhance your applications and highlight your skills in the most effective way. The Dice Tech Careers App: Find your dream tech opportunity, get hired quickly, and grow your tech career ... all while on the go!
InfoJobs
infojobs.net
Come in and find the perfect job for you. Enter the leading job offers portal in Spain. InfoJobs, always better.
CareerBuilder
careerbuilder.com
An intuitive applicant tracking system to help you streamline your recruitment process and attract quality candidates.
JobDiva
jobdiva.com
JobDiva is the top recruiting and staffing ATS, CRM, and VMS focused on your success! JobDiva offers recruiters unlimited free training of its staffing & recruiting solution, including resume aggregation and applicant tracking. Request your free demo with JobDiva today!
Talent.com
talent.com
Find the right talent faster with Talent.com. Enterprise recruitment solutions for your business. Expect more from your candidate search platform. Customized strategies to finding qualified candidates and more at your fingertips. Meet your hiring needs with our campaign-based approach to digital rec...
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. The legacy ATS as we know it will not exist in 5 years. Loxo was designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform — replacing the legacy ATS and bringing infini...
Gem
gem.com
Gem is the AI-powered recruiting platform TA teams love. It helps you maximize productivity, hire faster, and save money – all while giving recruiters a solution they find easy to use. Use Gem as your all-in-one recruiting platform or enhance your existing ATS with integrated products for CRM, sourc...
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC,...
talent.io
talent.io
talent.io is the simplest way for tech talent to find a job they love, and for companies to build great tech teams. Our selective platform hosts a community of 100,000 qualified tech professionals and 7,000 companies in Europe. We support both permanent and freelance jobs, on-site and remote, and al...
JOIN
join.com
Join.com is a free talent attraction and applicant tracking software, that helps small and medium sized businesses to make the right hire. Join offers a streamlined, collaborative and intuitive tool, to optimise the hiring process for recruiters across Europe and beyond. With Join recruiters can bui...
Zippia
zippia.com
Zippia is an innovative career platform that helps job seekers discover new career paths, explore job opportunities, and gain valuable insights about the job market. By leveraging advanced technology, data-driven tools, and personalized guidance, Zippia empowers users to make informed decisions abou...
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is revolutionizing hiring with Braintrust AIR, the world's first and only end-to-end AI recruiting platform. Trained with human insights and proprietary data, Braintrust AIR reduces time to hire from months to days, instantly matching you with pre-vetted qualified candidates, and conducti...
Adway
adway.ai
Way simpler. Way smarter. Way more talent. Access the entire workforce through automated social recruitment marketing. We automate talent attraction, you welcome them onboard.