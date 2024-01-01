Cord is a toolkit for adding rich collaboration features like chat, commenting, and notifications to digital products and applications. It is designed to help developers, designers, and product teams quickly and easily incorporate powerful collaboration capabilities into their software. Key points about Cord: * Complete SDK for Collaboration: Cord provides a full software development kit (SDK) with pre-built UI components, APIs, and integrations to add collaboration features like chat, presence indicators, threaded comments, and real-time notifications. * Customizable and Flexible: Cord's UI components can be customized extensively using CSS to match the look and feel of the host application. The APIs also allow for building highly bespoke collaboration experiences. * Native User Experience: Cord aims to provide a collaboration experience that feels native and seamless within the host application, rather than an external or bolted-on solution. * Secure and Scalable: Cord's infrastructure is designed with security and scalability in mind, with features like SOC 2 certification to meet enterprise requirements. * Use Cases Across Industries: Cord can be applied to a wide range of use cases, from adding commenting to business intelligence tools, to replacing customer support chat, to integrating AI assistants into document editors. * Quick Implementation: Cord is designed to get collaboration features up and running quickly, with open source demo apps and a "quick start" guide to help developers get started in minutes. Cord aims to be a comprehensive toolkit that empowers product teams to rapidly build high-quality, customized collaboration experiences into their applications.

Website: cord.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cord. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.