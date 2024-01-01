Top Control D Alternatives
DNS Made Easy
dnsmadeeasy.com
DNS Made Easy offers affordable DNS management services that are easy to manage and blazingly fast. Get set up in minutes and enjoy the fastest and most reliable managed DNS in the industry.
StackPath
stackpath.com
StackPath is an American edge computing platform provider headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Its founding team was led by Lance Crosby, who also co-founded SoftLayer Technologies, acquired by IBM in 2013.
ClouDNS
cloudns.net
ClouDNS provides fast and secure Free DNS Hosting & Premium DNS Hosting with Global Anycast DNS Network.
Loopia
loopia.com
Loopia is Sweden's largest and leading hosting provider since 1999. We offer simple, secure and sustainable services with the best support on the market.
MonoVM
monovm.com
Providing a platform to make ideas and businesses to have an online presence is what Monovm is all about. Making this a reality for over 100 thousand clients within a matter of 9 years, we designed the services to give everyone their visibility online. We are an all in one web hosting service provid...
DomainRacer
domainracer.com
DomainRacer aims to offer reliable, secure, and affordable hosting solutions for professionals and enterprises. DomainRacer has the following features and benefits: • Unlimited SSD disk space for fast and smooth operation of your websites and applications. • LiteSpeed technology and CloudLinux platf...
WPMU DEV
wpmudev.com
Your all-in-one WordPress platform - Optimize and manage multiple WP sites with our award-winning plugins, dedicated hosting, powerful site management tools, and 5-star support. Since 2006, WPMU DEV has been creating high-quality WordPress solutions - helping more than 900,000 developers, freelance...
TierPoint
tierpoint.com
At TierPoint, we meet our customers where they are on the path to digital and IT transformation by leading with security, being cloud-agnostic, and always solutioning for business outcomes. TierPoint draws on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to private to multitenant cloud, from co...