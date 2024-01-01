Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ContraForce on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Unlock Microsoft Security Services. Introducing the SecOps Service Management Platform built for service providers. With ContraForce, orchestrate multi-tenant investigation workflows, automate security incident remediation, and deliver security service excellence.

Website: contraforce.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ContraForce. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.