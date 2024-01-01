Top Constructor Alternatives
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual sup...
Guru
getguru.com
Enterprise AI Search, Intranet, and Wiki in one platform. Guru lives in tools you already use, so no need to context switch. Find info across any app, have an expert help if you can't find it, and let Guru proactively identify knowledge gaps, duplicate knowledge, and translate it to 100 languages..k...
Google Cloud Search
cloudsearch.google.com
Google Cloud Search is an AI-powered assistant which aid users to quickly find relevant information, as and when they need it across all associated Google apps, including Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Google Contacts and others alike.
Qatalog
qatalog.com
Qatalog eliminates your work chaos. No more constant pings, no more trivial meetings, and no more scouring for the latest doc. Our work hub connects the tools of modern collaboration — wikis, project management, team chat, and more — and lets you use them in concert with each other. It connects peop...
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is the AI-powered intranet rated #1 for Google Workspace organizations. We create digital homes where organizations stay connected and drive efficiency by bringing order to information chaos, delivering structured knowledge management and coming together as one team. We create these digital h...
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Enterprise search, observability, and security for the cloud. Quickly and easily find information, gain insights, and protect your technology investment whether you run on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.
Command E
getcommande.com
Your Everything Search. Command E thinks just as fast as you do. Meet your newest and quickest way to access absolutely everything on your computer and in your cloud.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia ...
nuclia
nuclia.com
Embed AI search and generative answers to your product. Nuclia API lets you get 100% out-of-the-box AI search and generative answers from documents, texts, and videos while keeping your data privacy and avoiding hallucinations.
Search.io
search.io
Add search and discovery powered by machine learning to your website, e-commerce store, or app in minutes. Fully-hosted, free 14-day trial.
Yext
yext.com
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. ...
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider provides accurate search results with a cloud-based enterprise search engine. With Keyspider you can build your very own customized website search without the additional time or cost. Keyspider understands the customer’s requirements and delivers the right results to their search queries. ...
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a Quebec City-based enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based platform for making digital experiences more intelligent, and provides specific software built on that platform. The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ utilizes search, analytics, and machine learning technol...
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is how the world’s most sophisticated companies remove uncertainty from their decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense quickly delivers relevant insights from a trustworthy universe of public and private content—including equity research, company...
Glean
glean.com
Glean empowers you to discover the information you need. Our dynamic, AI-powered technology searches across the entire breadth of your company and into the depths of your content to quickly uncover the knowledge your employees need when they need it. Glean seamlessly delivers relevant and highly per...
Aiven
aiven.io
Aiven's fully managed, open source cloud data platform lets you create the data pipelines you always dreamed of – in under 10 minutes. On all major clouds everywhere.
Typesense Cloud
cloud.typesense.org
Typesense is a modern, privacy-friendly, open source search engine (with a hosted SaaS option) meticulously engineered for performance & ease-of-use. It uses cutting-edge search algorithms that take advantage of the latest advances in Hardware Capabilities & AI / Machine Learning. We serve 1.6+ Bill...
Syte
syte.ai
Spot It. Shop It. Drive eCommerce performance with a visual search experience that connects shoppers with products they’ll love. Syte’s product discovery platform empowers your shoppers to instantly find fashion, jewelry and home decor items they’ll adore with inspiring, visual search journeys that...
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; ...
Searchspring
searchspring.net
Searchspring is one of the original and most trusted ecommerce solutions. Over the last 16 years, Searchspring has developed an entire ecommerce suite of products to help online stores deliver the ultimate shopper experience through Search, Merchandising, Personalization, and Reporting. Searchspring...
Findify
findify.io
Findify is a Search & discovery personalization platform, powered by data and machine learning. Built for ecommerce sites to accelerate growth.
Akooda
akooda.co
Akooda Enterprise Search unlocks insights with Generative AI search for the whole enterprise. The new AI-powered search and analytics engine goes beyond delivering results, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of your organization. Tailored to effortlessly handle a variety of data ty...
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica is building the world’s largest augmented workforce using Conversational AI. We make every connection personal. Conversica is the leading provider of Conversational AI helping companies attract, acquire and grow revenue across the customer lifecycle. Our omnichannel AI Assistants engage i...
Onna
onna.com
Onna enables enterprises to quickly gain business value from their unstructured data. Onna’s Data Management Platform provides a central workflow that spans across today’s workplace applications like Slack, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and more, producing a unified set of actionable data. By con...
PureClarity
pureclarity.com
PureClarity is one of the leading providers of intelligent ecommerce personalisation and provides the perfect solution for businesses whether B2C or B2B to increase online revenue, average order value, online conversion rate and also build a loyal customer database. PureClarity allows you to provide...
Findr
usefindr.com
Universal search for all your apps. Findr is an AI-powered search assistant that helps you search across all your apps, at once. With Findr, you can: 1. Cut down time spent on searching for information. 2. Stop asking for links and documents - improve team collaboration and productivity. 3. Gather r...
ReactiveSearch
reactivesearch.io
ReactiveSearch.io enables businesses to build the best app search experience with industry leading UI components, a control plane to deploy changes in realtime and provides actionable analytics for search. It works out of the box with Elasticsearch and OpenSearch.
Site Search 360
sitesearch360.com
Smart, fast, highly customizable search for your website. - Index your site pages, products, YouTube videos, FAQs, and documents (PDF, DOC, XLS, PPT). - - Use our powerful crawler, provide a sitemap, upload a feed, use our API, or combine all methods at once to successfully index your content. - Get...
Doofinder
doofinder.com
15% of customers are leaving without finding what they need. Doofinder helps you fix it. Doofinder is an AI-powered smart site search engine for eCommerce that improves search results and product visibility. Our app delivers personalized search results based on individual, real-time preferences in l...