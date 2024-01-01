Constructor

Constructor

The Product Discovery Platform that drives attractive product discovery moments in every channel across the entire shopper journey—from Search and Browse to Recommendations and Guided Selling. Built on the latest AI/ML search technology, Constructor's Native Commerce Core learns from every customer interaction, optimizes against your priority ecommerce metrics, and empowers merchandising teams with controls and insights to drive unparalleled business outcomes. The secret sauce? Where other solutions start with open-source keyword matching engines and bolt AI on top, we are the only product discovery solution with a proprietary, native core that is specifically built for ecommerce. Constructor’s advanced algorithms, transformers and large language models all work together to deliver real-time, personalized experiences that decode complex patterns and understand user intent. That’s why we’ve never lost an A/B test when it comes to driving business metrics that matter, like revenue, conversion rate, and profit margin. Our customers' successes speak for themselves: Grove Collaborative achieved a 20.07X ROI and Bonobos saw 9% increase in search revenue over legacy tools. But don't take our word for it. Make us prove your success even before you sign a contract. Test Constructor on your sites or apps with our Proof Schedule, a 4-week revenue opportunity assessment using your real catalog and your real traffic. For free.
Categories:
Productivity
Enterprise Search Software
E-Commerce Search Software

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Constructor. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

