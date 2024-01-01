Top Conjura Alternatives
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
Mixpanel
mixpanel.com
Mixpanel is a business analytics service company. It tracks user interactions with web and mobile applications and provides tools for targeted communication with them. Its toolset contains in-app A/B tests and user survey forms. Data collected is used to build custom reports and measure user engage...
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Pabbly Subscriptions is cloud-based software, specializing in subscription billing and management process, with the leading payment gateway integration to facilitate payment collection. It offers features that ease your work such as managing tax on your billing, applying reverse charges on the tax c...
Zoho Billing
zoho.com
Subscription billing software, crafted for growing businesses. Handle your customer subscription billing life cycle from end to end. Automate recurring billing, manage subscriptions, send professional tax-compliant invoices, and get paid on time, every time.
Chargebee
chargebee.com
The Chargebee platform enables subscription businesses to capture, retain and maximize revenue opportunities through automated recurring billing, subscription management, and revenue analytics. By integrating seamlessly with your tech stack, Chargebee becomes the heart of your revenue operations. Op...
FullStory
fullstory.com
Fullstory is a behavioral data platform that surfaces the sentiment buried between clicks, revealing the untold story behind consumer behaviors. From building better fraud detection and forecasting to creating personalization that genuinely resonates, Fullstory enables product, engineering, and data...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first...
Sellpass
auth.sellpass.io
Sellpass is the digital ecommerce platform built for rapidly scaling entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs can build an online store, sell digital products, accept payments, block fraud, and analyze customer data — from software to communities and everything in between.
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
Triple Whale centralizes the metrics from all the tools you use, right into your pocket. We simplify, inform & save you time!
Bright Data
brightdata.com
As the insights product of Bright Data, we leverage the unparalleled scale, technology, and global reach of the world’s largest data collection platform. Our unique access empowers brands & retailers of all kinds to gain comprehensive, real-time insights into online markets and competitors, driving ...
Adapty
adapty.io
Adapty helps mobile developers analyze and grow in-app subscriptions, integrate in-app purchases within a few hours, and run monetization experiments faster and cheaper. - Test prices of in-app purchases without app releases. - Integrate IAPs within a few hours with a simple, developer-friendly SDK....
ChartMogul
chartmogul.com
The world's first Subscription Data Platform. The ChartMogul Subscription Data Platform makes it simple to consolidate and clean your billing data, then analyze it like a pro with industry-leading subscription analytics.
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is an affordable and reliable (yes, it is possible) all-in-one mobile app analytics tool that provides a comprehensive analysis of your mobile app user behavior, in-app revenue, mobile acquisition campaigns and crashlytics. Launched in 2013, it enables over 60 000 mobile apps like Azur Ga...
smartscout
smartscout.com
SmartScout is a software tool that provides a top to bottom analysis of Amazon. SmartScout breaks down the top 20 categories and 43,000 subcategories, brand market share, and gives you key metrics on ASIN performance to help you make data-driven decisions to either grow your brand or find profitable...
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communicatio...
Heap
heap.io
Heap is the only digital insights platform that gives you complete understanding of your customers’ digital journeys, so you can quickly improve conversion, retention, and customer delight. - Improve customer experience: Pinpoint exactly where users are struggling and quickly make improvements to th...
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo helps ecommerce brands grow by making marketing and customer data actionable, and focusing on retention and higher CLTV. The tools include real-time reporting, customer database, segmentation, email marketing and automation. Integration for major ecommerce platforms is seamless.
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
Recurly
recurly.com
Thousands of innovative companies across digital media, streaming, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries rely on Recurly to unlock transformational growth using subscriptions. Recurly’s all-in-one, integrated platform removes the complexities of automating...
RevenueCat
revenuecat.com
RevenueCat is a subscription management platform trusted in over 30,000 apps worldwide, handling more than 1.2 billion API requests daily. Our platform streamlines the implementation, analysis, and growth of in-app subscriptions, providing real, measurable ROI. By integrating RevenueCat, our custome...
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
Mouseflow is a behavior analytics tool used by more than 210.000 digital marketing, UX, Product, Startups and Enterprise clients to optimize their website experiences. With Mouseflow, you can: • Find out what happens between your visitors' clicks by watching video recordings of their sessions. • Bui...
Kissmetrics
kissmetrics.io
Giving you the knowledge you need to make better decisions. Kissmetrics is a behavior-based analytics and email automation platform. Built to help product teams and marketers to get, keep and grow more customers.
Arena Calibrate
calibrate.thearena.ai
Arena Calibrate provides comprehensive cross-platform reporting software paired with expert white-glove data & Business Intelligence support. We help businesses, marketing teams, and agencies reach the full insight potential of their Advertising, Sales, Email, CRM, Web, and Analytics data. The solut...
Springbot
springbot.com
Springbot is the ultimate all-in-one solution for small eCommerce businesses. Our platform simplifies your marketing efforts: helping you focus on site traffic, engage with shoppers, and measure revenue throughout the entire funnel. With pre-made templates, easy drag-and-drop editors, and automated ...
MarketSyncer
marketsyncer.com
MarketSyncer is an e-commerce management platform tailored for businesses, particularly those operating in North America. It offers an integrated solution that helps businesses manage various aspects of their e-commerce operations. Some key features of MarketSyncer include: Comprehensive Dashboard: ...
WeeBlok
weeblok.com
WeeBlok, your all-in-one web marketing platform for digital agencies, marketers, businesses and consultants. Functionality Website Builder, Funnel Builder, Landing pages, Pop Ups, E-Commerce includes CRM with Email marketing, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Anal...
Qonversion
qonversion.io
In-app subscription monetization platform for mobile apps: - Cross-platform in-app subscription infrastructure - Subscription analytics - Monetization A/B testing All in one place to help you grow your app faster. Qonversion allows fast in-app subscription implementation. It provides the back-end in...
Baremetrics
baremetrics.com
Metrics, dunning, and engagement tools for SaaS & subscription businesses. Baremetrics is the easiest way to get the insights you need to understand how your business is performing and where you should focus next.
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is an all-in-one software that helps business owners in streamlining their businesses process like marketing, sales, billing, communication, etc. With EQUP, business owners do not have to settle for generic solutions; it offers industry-specific solutions to their business problems whether they...
edrone
edrone.me
edrone, an Autonomous eCommerce Cloud, is the first eCRM designed for eCommerce. edrone provide advanced Marketing Automation solutions, based on its algorithms, that are easy to install (Plug'n'Play). edrone's goal is to help to understand customers behavior (Customer Intelligence) and engage them ...