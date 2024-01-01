Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Confident LIMS is a leading Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) serving high-throughput labs in regulated industries. Confident LIMS is a B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform with strong network effects among our lab customers and their testing clients.

