Website: compt.io

Compt is the #1 perk stipend software that's fully customizable to your company's needs, 100% IRS-compliant, and able to support global teams. With Compt, you can easily offer ready-made and custom perk stipends that delight your employees without the administrative burden it typically takes to manage an employee perk or stipend program. Pick from 25 major categories of spending (e.g. health & wellness, learning & development, meal, cell phone) and invite your people to use their funds, while our software manages the rest. Compt keeps your employees regularly updated on their balance and usage information, maintains full tax compliance, and ensures your HR team has a central and easy-to-use platform to manage perks that’s inclusive and flexible to your business’ unique needs. In addition to perk stipends and spot bonus capabilities, Compt offers an expense management tool. Employees can submit expenses and attach any necessary documentation in the same platform, making it a truly comprehensive employee reimbursement solution. Compt was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. Learn more at www.compt.io.
Categories:
Business
Expense Management Software

