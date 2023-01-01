AI Powered Content Analyses. Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in computers. They are programmed to think like humans and mimic their actions. Within the AI Domain Natural language processing (NLP) refers to giving computers the ability to understand text and spoken words in the same way human beings can. Compar.ai is programmed to analyse your content, like a human, and extract keywords, determine the sentiment and emotion. With the analyses you can adjust your content to make sure your message sticks and conversion increases.

Website: compar.ai

