Common Sense Machines

Common Sense Machines

Website: csm.ai

Common Sense Machines (CSM) offers an AI product that allows users to generate controllable and game-engine ready 3D animated worlds from various inputs such as single images, text, and sketch. Commonly used by 3D Artists, developers, tinkerers, game studios, and enterprises, it is geared towards turbocharging 3D workflows. The generated 3D worlds consist of meshes, Gaussian splats, and animations within a unified world canvas. It includes features such as rendering stylized worlds with text inputs using a diffusion-based rendering engine. Users can animate 3D assets with a range of movements from supplied animation library or by entering text prompts for custom animations. Additionally, it supports the creation of style-consistent 3D assets and characters through simple text prompts. It facilitates the cycle development from concept to 3D print, testing more ideas before mass production. This tool aids in rapid prototyping for gameplay testing by swiftly generating 3D game props and characters. Depending on the usage and needs, users can choose from a wide range of plan options.

