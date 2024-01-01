Enhance your experience with the desktop app for CollabNow on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

CollabNow is first fully-encrypted video conferencing, screen sharing, and conversational intelligence solution that is simple to use and requires no downloads. With the ability to share multiple screens simultaneously, brainstorm on virtual whiteboards, and let attendees pause and magnify presented content - CollabNow offers a more immersive, secure, and reliable way to virtually collaborate at an unbeatable price.

Website: collabnow.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CollabNow. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.