Website: collabnow.ai

CollabNow is first fully-encrypted video conferencing, screen sharing, and conversational intelligence solution that is simple to use and requires no downloads. With the ability to share multiple screens simultaneously, brainstorm on virtual whiteboards, and let attendees pause and magnify presented content - CollabNow offers a more immersive, secure, and reliable way to virtually collaborate at an unbeatable price.
Categories:
Business
Video Conferencing Software

