CoinPayments is the first and leading crypto payment processor worldwide. With over 1 million users and more than 120,000 registered merchants in over 190 countries, CoinPayments has become one of the most widely used multi-crypto payment systems available online. Since 2013, we have developed a complete crypto payment gateway that allows merchants to accept over 100 cryptocurrencies and hold over 2,000+ altcoins, all on a single platform. CoinPayments is much more than a Bitcoin payment processor. It’s a complete crypto payment gateway with innovative solutions such as: * Point of Sale interface * Crypto invoice builder * Multi-signature wallets * Long-term storage vaults * Mobile & desktop support * Industry-low transaction fee (0.5%) Among the features available in CoinPayments, there is also a conversion tool that allows for converting cryptocurrencies quickly and efficiently.

Website: coinpayments.net

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CoinPayments. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.