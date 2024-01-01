Top cognitive3D Alternatives
Trezi
trezi.com
Trezi is a fully immersive virtual reality product that dramatically transforms design experience, communication and collaboration in the building industry by bringing together all stakeholders in the design process to collaborate in real-time and at full scale. Trezi advances the understanding of s...
SENTIO VR
sentiovr.com
SENTIO VR is the leading immersive cloud-platform to review designs, manage client presentations and collaborate for professionals working in the Building Industry. With direct integrations to leading softwares like Autodesk Revit, SketchUp, Enscape, Lumion and others, bring your designs to the clou...
StellarX
stellarx.ai
Collaboration should be simple, straightforward, and effective. StellarX empowers business professionals across industries to better themselves with immersive AI-enabled experiences. Simply drag-and-drop, grab and go, point and click, or set it and forget it. You name it, consider it done—without co...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formi...
Viz4D
viz4d.com
Viz4D helps you create top-performing web-based 3D viewer that works great on mobile and VR. It is tailored for real-time Archviz walkthrough, 3D product configurator and presentation. Thanks to the unique sets of AutoOptimization tech, even a complex architectural scene with multi-millions poly now...
Ctruh
ctruh.com
Ctruh, a platform offering no-code, web-based content creation. It emphasizes affordability, ease of use, and AI-driven 3D conversion capabilities. Users can create immersive content without coding, leveraging a robust library of 3D assets. Sharing creations is simplified with a single link for imme...
CLDXR
cldxr.com
CLDXR is an Extended Reality Cloud Asset Management & Self-Serving Publishing Platform for B2B users. It aggregates different AR/VR technologies like AR.js, Quick Look, 8th Wall for WebAR, but also ARKit/ARCore for Android & iOS applications and facilitates access via a unified web interface without...