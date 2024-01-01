Cofactr

Cofactr

Website: cofactr.com

Cloud pre-factory logistics and procurement for electronics. Innovative hardware teams use Cofactr to scale their electronic hardware from BOM through production, replacing spreadsheets and shelves with insights and on-demand infrastructure.

