Medicodio Inc is at the forefront of revolutionizing the Medical Coding Industry with our state-of-the-art AI-powered medical coding assistant, CODIO. Our innovative technology assists individuals and organizations in increasing efficiency and revenue while reducing errors, claim denials, turnaround time, and expenses in medical coding workflows. By automating workflows and accelerating code selection, CODIO enables medical coders to reduce coding turnaround time and minimize errors in coding, thereby enhancing code accuracy. Our AI/ML software technology powers CODIO, which suggests medical codes by reading patient demographic information from EHR systems and Physician Notes/Chart. With CODIO, we can optimize workflow efficiency by up to 85% and increase productivity by up to 45%. We offer a comprehensive range of features, including a CPT/ICD code search function, detailed dashboards, NCCI Edit checks, seamless API integrations, and automated charge entry. CODIO is the ideal solution for healthcare facilities, Revenue Cycle Management companies, and medical coders seeking to optimize their coding workflows and accelerate payment cycles while mitigating audit risks with cutting-edge technology and protocols. We invite you to schedule a demonstration with our team to experience the future of medical coding with CODIO.

Website: medicodio.com

