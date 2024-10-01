Top CodeSignal Alternatives
Coursera
coursera.org
Coursera is a world-wide online learning platform founded in 2012 by Stanford University's computer science professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller that offers massive open online courses (MOOC), specializations, degrees, professional and mastertrack courses. Coursera works with universities and oth...
Indeed
indeed.com
Indeed is an American worldwide employment-related search engine for job listings launched in November 2004. It is a subsidiary of Japan's Recruit Co. Ltd. and is co-headquartered in Austin, Texas and Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices around the world. As a single-topic search engine, it...
LinkedIn Learning
linkedin.com
LinkedIn Learning, the leading online learning platform, helps organizations increase learner engagement and develop the skills they need today and tomorrow. With over 16,000 courses taught by real-world experts from Lynda.com—and more than 50 new courses added every week—the library is always up-to...
Udemy Business
business.udemy.com
Udemy Business helps companies stay competitive in today’s rapidly changing workplace by offering fresh, on-demand learning content through a powerful content marketplace. Our mission is to help employees do whatever comes next—whether that’s the next project to tackle, skill to learn, or role to ma...
HackerRank
hackerrank.com
HackerRank is a developer skills platform that helps businesses evaluate software developers based on skill. Over 3000+ customers across all industries, including 5 out of the leading 8 commercial banks in the U.S., rely on HackerRank's automated skills assessments to evaluate and hire technical tal...
Skillshare
skillshare.com
Skillshare is an online learning community based in the United States that provides educational videos. The courses are non accredited and are only available through a paid subscription. The courses primarily cover creative work, with a smaller amount of courses on business and entrepreneurship. Mo...
Codecademy
codecademy.com
Learn the technical skills you need for the job you want. As leaders in online education and learning to code, we’ve taught over 45 million people using a tested curriculum and an interactive learning environment. Start with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, SQL, Python, Data Science, and more.
DataCamp
datacamp.com
What is DataCamp for Business? DataCamp is the go-to platform for learning about data and AI, collaborating through data, and recruiting job-ready talent. DataCamp for Business empowers your entire organization with vital data and AI skills, regardless of your starting point. Support teams of 2-10K+...
Hack The Box
hackthebox.com
A Massive Hacking Playground. Join a dynamically growing hacking community and take your cybersecurity skills to the next level through the most captivating, gamified, hands-on training experience!
O'Reilly Learning
oreilly.com
O’Reilly follows and filters the trends and advancements in technology, sharing the insights of expert practitioners through the O’Reilly learning platform. So you get the answers you need to solve tough problems—from a line of code to learning a new tool or technology.
Udacity
udacity.com
Udacity, a part of Accenture, is the market leader in talent transformation—changing lives, businesses, and nations by creating job-ready digital talent. Eliminate your talent gaps in digital technologies like AI, data science, ML, cloud, cybersecurity, and more. Create job-ready talent to accelerat...
Pluralsight
pluralsight.com
What is Pluralsight? As your industry and business model evolve, you need a learning solution that helps you deliver key innovations on time and on budget. With our platform, you can evaluate the technical abilities of your teams, align learning to key business objectives and close skills gaps in cr...
Scrimba
scrimba.com
Scrimba is the next-generation platform for coders to improve their skills. In fact we completely reinvented the screencast technology (we call these scrims) so you as the learner can directly interact with the teacher's code - like magic! This way, you'll have more fun and learn faster. We offer bi...
Educative
educative.io
Level up your coding skills. No more passive learning. Interactive in-browser environments keep you engaged and test your progress as you go.
SkillUp
simplilearn.com
SkillUp Online offers the educational resources, strategies and solutions you need to prepare your organization for growth over the next decade. We create fully customized and cloud-based educational curriculums, including lesson planning, content, deployment, and analytics. Our blended learning app...
Treehouse
teamtreehouse.com
Treehouse is an online technology school that offers beginner to advanced courses in web design, web development, mobile development and game development taught by a team of expert teachers. Its courses are aimed at beginners looking to learn coding skills and embark on a career in the tech industry...
Metaview
metaview.ai
Make every interview an amazing interview. When scaling your teams, it's impossible to keep interviews consistent and high quality. Metaview provides unique data and analytics, and actionable feedback to help interviewers improve. The result is happier candidates, less bias, and a more efficient hi...
HackerEarth
hackerearth.com
HackerEarth Assessments is the most advanced coding assessment platform on the market. With a coding question library of over 22,000 questions spread across 1000+ skills and 40+ programming languages, HackerEarth Assessments gives tech recruiters and hiring managers the ability to create the most ac...
Mettl
mettl.com
Online assessments made easy with Mercer | Mettl's virtual talent assessment tools. Best remote assessment company to conduct organizational and employee talent mapping, management, and acquisition - Take a free demo today!
FutureLearn
futurelearn.com
Join millions of people learning on FutureLearn. Find online courses and degrees from leading universities or organisations and start learning online today.
Breezy HR
breezy.hr
A modern, effortless end-to-end recruiting product you and your team will . Breezy streamlines your entire hiring process; giving you more time to connect with candidates by automating manual tasks like job posts, advertising on job boards, interview scheduling & follow-ups. Your hiring process will...
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring ea...
CoderPad
coderpad.io
Have you ever been in an interview that got awkward because the candidate kept getting stuck? It happens all the time: a programmer is given an interview problem and an hour to solve it over the phone in a plain text editor or on a whiteboard. They take a crack at it and write a totally reasonable s...
iMocha
imocha.io
iMocha delivers a holistic platform and solution for organizations to implement the "Skills-First" strategy via its next generation, patented and AI powered Skills Assessment and Skills Intelligence Platform - for Talent Acquisition (FTE and Contingent) and for internal Talent Development and Talent...
Dataquest
dataquest.io
Upskill your team with hands-on data and AI courses. Dataquest is here to help your team acheive their goals 10x faster. Our learning platform is all about getting hands-on with data and AI through exercises and projects, not long video lectures. It's designed for teams to learn effectively and appl...
Skillsoft
skillsoft.com
About Skillsoft Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft,...
CodinGame
codingame.com
CodinGame is a challenge-based training platform for programmers where you can play with the hottest programming topics. Solve games, code AI bots, learn from your peers, have fun.
Frontend Masters
frontendmasters.com
Frontend Masters is the premier online platform for web developers to enhance and expand their skill. The platform provides a comprehensive curriculum that spans from beginner to advanced topics, strategically crafted to equip learners with the skills needed to progress to senior or fullstack develo...
Codility
codility.com
Codility is the #1 partner for global enterprises using skill-based assessments to build strong engineering teams. Our technical assessment and interviewing platform helps you make evidence-based hiring decisions, mitigate bias, save engineering time, and build the team you need today – with the ski...
KodeKloud
kodekloud.com
BECOME A DEVOPS EXPERT THROUGH OUR LEARN-BY-DOING PLATFORM. KodeKloud believes in the learn-by-doing teaching approach. We believe this teaching approach allows our students to reach their highest potential, which will help you build a successful DevOps career.