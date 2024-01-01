Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Codec on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Video understanding for developers. Codec builds an SDK to understand video so developers can easily build applications that interface with the real world.

Website: codec.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Codec. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.