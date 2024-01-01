Top Cocoon Alternatives
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. ...
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. B...
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, t...
Gusto
gusto.com
Whether you’re just getting started or scaling your fast-growing business, Gusto is the partner you need to grow and nurture your team. With Gusto, you get modern HR features like payroll, benefits, hiring, management resources, and more — all in one place. Gusto is proud to serve more than 300,000 ...
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive effi...
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate t...
Calamari
calamari.io
Calamari helps you in leave management and tracking attendance. It automates PTO calculation. Many ways to clock in/out. Integrated with Google Apps, Slack, Jira and Office 365
Hubstaff
hubstaff.com
Hubstaff is a cutting-edge workforce analytics software solution designed to enhance productivity across remote, hybrid, and in-house teams while ensuring a positive employee experience. Hubstaff integrates with over 30 apps so your business can run more efficiently. You can see how work happens wit...
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Apollo Tyres, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,000 others, Zim...
Factorial HR
factorialhr.com
Factorial is the all-in-one software that helps you manage time, talent, and documents in one centralized system saving you time, eliminating mistakes, and leading you to success. Factorial cloud-based HR Software is designed for Small and Medium businesses (SMBs), you will forget spreadsheets by so...
PayFit
payfit.com
PayFit is a cloud-based, integrated payroll and HR management platform, offering you the best of payroll outsourcing and the use of payroll software, in one solution. It's an automated solution that saves a lot of time and eliminates payroll-related mistakes; it automatically generates your employee...
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is the smart HR software for growing businesses. With Freshteam, you can attract, hire and onboard new hires, offboard exiting employees, manage employee information, and time off - all in one place. Freshteam helps attract and source top talent through various channels - a quickly customi...
CharlieHR
charliehr.com
HR software that your team will love. CharlieHR is trusted by over 7000 companies to help manage their teams. HR software that is beautifully designed, simple and easy to use.
Breathe
breathehr.com
Breathe is a multi-award-winning simple and secure people software that helps UK SMEs move their core people processes online – saving time, giving peace of mind, and enabling businesses wherever they are working. Breathe is the trusted by more than 15,000 UK-based small businesses and charities to ...
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a company based in the United States that offers cloud-based software as a service to companies for managing their human resources, with a particular focus on helping them with health insurance coverage.Zenefits was founded in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.
Pocket HRMS
pockethrms.com
Pocket HRMS is the leading HR Payroll Software in India. Automate your payroll, PF, TDS calculations with our easy-to-use HR Payroll System. Avail Free Trial Now!
Namely
namely.com
Namely is the only HR, payroll, benefits, and talent management platform your employees will love. It’s more than HR software: It’s the compliance and benefits consulting you need.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
At ZenHR, we are all about giving our users peace of mind. ZenHR is not just another HR software; it is a transformative HR experience created to help HR departments and employees reach a state of Zen. With our localized features and interface, including labor laws, expat regulations, social insuran...
Skello
skello.io
Skello is a European company with one mission: to reinvent shifted work through a collaborative solution which enables the whole team to better anticipate, organize and communicate. In short, Skello is a workforce management solution for shift based workplaces that enables teams to tackle the hassle...
Alight
alight.com
From hire to retire, and beyond, your people depend on you for resources that will enhance their health, wealth, and wellbeing. Put the power in their hands with data and technology that provides clarity through timely, broader connected insights. Drive better outcomes for your people and for your b...
GreatDay HR
greatdayhr.com
GreatDay HR is your smart and modern all-in-one HR and Payroll software platform for attendance, timekeeping, payroll, and employee data management. Tell us what you need and we will take care of the rest. Access all the information you need anytime and anywhere. SunFish DataOn Philippines, Inc. and...
Bizneo
bizneo.com
Simple HR software. for demanding companies. No matter how big or small your company, Bizneo HR will take your talent management to the next level.
OnPay
onpay.com
OnPay is designed for people who want to spend more time running their business (and less on back-office tasks). Its award-winning payroll and HR saves business owners over 15 hours a month, and frees them up to focus on the bottom line.
Employee Navigator
employeenavigator.com
All-in-One Benefits, HR, & Compliance. Thousands of brokers use Employee Navigator’s software with their customers to manage their benefits, onboarding, ACA and more in our simple intuitive platform.
greytHR
greythr.com
The greytHR Platform is a suite of cloud HR solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It offers productivity tools for better people management, simpler HR processes, and professional delivery of HR services. The Employee Portal for the manager and employee self-service leads to better empl...
Collective Health
collectivehealth.com
A health benefits solution that brings it all together. Collective Health is a modern TPA integrating plan administration, navigation, and advocacy that delivers truly engaging health benefits for your people and proven value for your organization.
Sequoia One
one.sequoia.com
Sequoia One’s purpose is to help your high tech business thrive by taking care of the administrative burdens that are distracting you from the bigger picture. We offer competitive benefits and outsourced HR designed for innovative, growth-minded companies. We know how important it is to attract and ...
Time Champ
timechamp.io
Time Champ helps companies unlock productivity potential with feature rich automatic time tracking and productivity measurement software. It can help boost your productivity by 20% to 30% and improve employee morale like never before. Time Champ is more than just a time tracker and with the rich fea...
Netchex
netchex.com
With Netchex's HR and Payroll Managemnt Solution, you can make your processes easier than ever and ensure the job is always done right.